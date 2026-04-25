Watch what happens when a drone is flown directly into the center of a tornado

Most drone pilots meticulously check weather conditions in a bid to avoid even light winds, but not the team at the OTUS Project (Observations of Tornadoes by UAV Systems). In a pair of Reels posted on Instagram, RAW POV footage from the team’s camera drone can be seen hurtling into the eye of a storm near the town of Wyoming, Iowa on April 14.

A post shared by The OTUS Project (@otus_project) A photo posted by on

A post shared by The OTUS Project (@otus_project) A photo posted by on

Let’s put that into perspective. DJI says not to fly its flagship DJI Mavic 4 Pro at wind speeds of 12 m/s or more. Obviously, tornado wind speeds vary wildly, but according to the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, a light tornado starts at 17 m/s (39 mph), the most violent twisters can reach up to 134 m/s (299 mph). Suffice to say, your average drone has no business going anywhere near a tornado…

The OTUS drone isn’t your average aerial device. It’s a new experimental drone, built around a 360 camera and with thermo sensors. But the footage isn’t just to satisfy human curiosity. The project, self-funded by meteorology and engineering students, is a means of gathering data on the destructive weather phenomena that could be used to help project both lives and property.

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