The 5-star DJI Mini 5 Pro is the best ultralight drone you can buy – and right now there’s a huge $500 discount… but only if you choose the right bundle.

5-Star Drone Save 31% ($500) DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Amazon The DJI Mini 5 Pro is an 'ultralight' drone with a pro-quality 4K camera, AI tracking & safety features like collision sensors. This bundle includes a controller with a built-in screen and 3 batteries for up to 108 minutes of flight. It also includes an excellent bag and a set of ND filters.

The DJI Mini 5 Pro is the top of DJI's range of ultralight drones, with features that outclass many heavier and more professional drones. That's why it not only earned a full 5-stars in its review, but sits at the top of the Digital Camera World guide to the best camera drone.

The 1-inch CMOS camera with 50 megapixels can be rotated at the touch of a button, even when in flight, to horizontal or vertical, so you don't need to crop to get the best video for social media or cinematography.

The camera is also well-suited to low-light operation – boosted further by the set of filters included with this bundle. There is also 2x hybrid zoom, 10-bit video, mission planning, and LiDAR-assisted subject-tracking so the drone can get smooth shots.

The drone also has sensors that can detect obstacles in any direction, so it helps prevent crashes. The very long range of the radio system also means flights are unlikely to be interrupted, as I discuss in my Mini 5 Pro full review.

At $1,099, this fully loaded bundle is now surprisingly close in price to the basic kit — making it a much smarter buy, especially as it has everything a serious creative would want in one buy. That's a lot more value than a single battery and a standard remote that doesn't have a built-in screen, forcing you to use your phone.