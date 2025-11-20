DJI Pocket 3 Creator Combo crashes to £460 in huge Black Friday deal

The DJI Pocket 3 Creator Combo has become something of a cult icon in the vlogging world, and this Black Friday deal takes its appeal even further. It’s now just £460, down from £619, saving you £159 on one of the most portable and creator-friendly cameras on the market. For anyone who wants pro-level video without the weight, fuss or complexity of a traditional setup, this is the kind of discount that’s hard to ignore.

What makes the Pocket 3 so special is how effortlessly it fits into everyday filming. You get crisp 4K footage, excellent stabilisation, fast autofocus, and that signature DJI colour straight out of the camera. It’s genuinely pocket-sized, yet delivers image quality that punches far above its weight, which is exactly why so many creators and travel vloggers swear by it. The Creator Combo adds the accessories you actually need rather than fillers you never touch.

This bundle includes extras like the wireless mic, expansion handle, and protective case, turning the Pocket 3 into a fully fledged on-the-go content kit. Whether you’re shooting talking-head pieces, travel clips, behind-the-scenes footage, or daily vlog segments, the whole setup is built to be quick, easy, and reliable. It removes the friction from filming, which is why it’s become such a hit with beginners and pros alike.

The stabilisation is a huge part of its appeal too. DJI’s gimbal system makes handheld video look brilliantly smooth without effort, even when walking or panning in busy environments. Paired with the upgraded sensor and improved low-light performance, the Pocket 3 is a perfect solution for creators who want to shoot anywhere, any time, without carrying a full camera bag.

At £460, this is the lowest we’ve seen the Creator Combo drop to, and it’s unlikely to stay in stock for long. If you’ve been thinking about adding a compact, creator-focused camera to your workflow - or simply want a lightweight, all-in-one tool for documenting your life, this is one of the best Black Friday video deals available right now.