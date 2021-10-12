The best camera sliders for video and filmmaking in 2021

The best camera sliders will help you create silky smooth tracking shots, to bring dynamism and impact to your videos. These long rails enable smooth maneuvring, so you can incorporate camera movements into your video with finesse. Read on for 10 of the best camera sliders across a range of prices and styles.

A video tripod with a great fluid head borders on essential for filmmakers and aspiring video pros, but if you want to achieve true videography mastery you'll need a great camera slider or dolly.

Sliders are especially useful for creating impactful product videos. A track towards can illustrate the way light lands on a textured surface across multiple angles; a track across a can reveal a product as it enters a frame, only for it to disappear a moment later. You can mount a slider vertically to capture height and depth at the same time, or position it off-angle for less traditional but equally impactful results.

The best camera slider: What to look for

Sliders come in a range of styles and sizes. In fact, some of the best sliders in our list aren’t sliders at all, but dollies. These are wheeled tools that have repositionable elements that give then even more versatility for specific types of shots. For smoother motion, more premium sliders incorporate bearings, while some more affordable options just slide against friction.

Depending on the scope of your aspirations, the price of picking up the best slider or dolly could vary wildly. For anyone comfortable with the idea of spending a little bit more, you can opt for a motorized slider that can be controlled remotely. Anyone after a more affordable option, a simple dolly could be perfect when paired with a smartphone or action cam..

With so many options available, we’ve taken the stress out of the equation by picking eight of the best camera sliders.

01. Rhino ROV Everyday Compact and lightweight, this is the best slider for iPhones Specifications Ideally suited for: DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, smartphones, action cameras Skill required: Beginner Extra accessories required: No Bearings: No Smartphone app: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99 View at Walmart $279.99 View at Moment Prime $280 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Compact and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Limited range - Inferior Android app support

Rhino’s ROV Everyday is a beautifully crafted motorized slider, and is an ideal choice if you’re after a more premium option than the Andoer L4 Pro for your mobile or action cam. With its unibody CNC milled rail, 24-hour battery life and lightweight body, and clocking in at under 1kg, its specs read like a slider dream.

The ROV takes DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, but also ships with a phone mount. Specifically, phones that feature three optical zoom ranges (such as the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Sony Xperia 1), can take the limited sliding range of 20cm and work wonders with it. Alternatively, even if you’re on rough terrain, the fact the Rhino ROV Everyday is a motorized slider rather than a dolly will mean you’ll still get smooth footage – something the L4 Pro wouldn’t be able to do.

The Android app isn’t quite as capable as its iOS counterpart, and in fact, we’d recommend controlling it from an iPad if possible, as you’ll be shooting with your phone – naturally. All said and done, if you’re after a great automated choice to elevate your mobile videography, it’s definitely worth checking out the ROV Everyday, and if you need more range, the slightly pricier ROV Traveller is a full 40cm.

Manfrotto's MVS60A and MVS100A are probably the best traditional DSLR camera slider available right now. Manfrotto is one of the most trusted names in photography for a reason. Its kit is seldom cheap, but quality and durability come as standard, and these slider, coupled with the MVH502AH video head, is testament to that fact. The MVS100A provides you with a 100cm (39 inch track) is the best choice overall, but the shorter 60cm MVS60A is attractive as it is obviously more portable (and more affordable)

At 4.5kg or 2.2kg respectively, these fully machined anodized aluminum sliders are heavy and solid. They feature a bubble spirit level, run on bearings and is the longest slider in our roundup, so will be ideal for cinematic scenes that benefit from a big, broad pan. There are some drawbacks – you’ll need to get a tripod head if you don’t have one already, and it’ll take a couple of solid tripods to keep it stable across its full sliding range. If you have both of the aforementioned though, these Manfrotto sliders coupled with a steady hand should get you some glorious shots.

03. RatRig V-Slider 60 The best budget slider for video Specifications Ideally suited for: DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, smartphones, action cameras Skill required: Intermediate Extra accessories required: Yes (optional RatRig legs, or tripod) Bearings: Yes Smartphone app: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS $109.95 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low cost + Choice of slider lengths + Robust aluminum construction Reasons to avoid - If you want legs, they cost more - No motor, so getting smooth manual movement takes practice

The RatRig V-Slider is one of the most affordable sliders for serious video work. Made of anodized aluminum, the moving platform uses wheels and ball bearings to ensure that this can take a hefty load of up to 12kg. There are no fancy extras here... you provide the movement, so a steady hand an practice are what is need to keep the tracking smooth. You can fit your camera to the slider, but for more compositional finesse you will need a ball head. The rail then fits onto your own tripod, but there's an optional V-Slider leg kit too – which allow a table or the floor as your support. This 60cm/24-inch version is a great all-round choice... but other lengths of rail are also available. The smallest is a 35cm/14inch, which is good if you want the rail to fit in your camera bag; if you want the most tracking distance the longest rail measures 120cm/47in.



Every now and then, we come across a category-bending product that shouldn’t work but absolutely does. Today, it’s the Moza Slypod, which treads the fine line between a bit bonkers and genius all at the same time. In isolation, this monopod is a handy stabiliser, keeping your shots steady when you’re grabbing photos and videos on the fly, and it won’t weigh you down at 750g, with its carbon fiber body.

Hook it up to a steady tripod though - yep, you heard right - and your monopod becomes a motorised, smartphone-controlled slider. Push a button and it’ll punch into action. With two hours of battery life, it might not be the best choice for day-long timelapses, but it does have a USB-C port for easy charging if you don’t mind being tethered during longer shoots.

If portability coupled with affordability is the name of the game, then the Andoer L4 Pro is a three-wheeled wonder. Folding up like a Transformer, it’s small enough to fit in a small bag or even a big jacket pocket. Unfurl it, and you can thread on a ballhead and a smartphone grip for an excellent mobile dolly.

Smartphones like the Sony Xperia 1 and action cams like the DJI Osmo Action have excellent image stabilization, and this makes them perfectly suited to the L4 Pro, which is only as smooth as the surface it’s wheeling across.

Thanks to its size and remote control functionality, you can get fantastic motion shots in the tightest of spaces, and what’s even better is that with its repositionable wheels, it also offers a lot of versatility. While it’s definitely best suited to smaller cameras – it won’t take a C100 with a 500mm lens – you’ll still be able to get a mirrorless camera on it with a 50mm or pancake lens onboard if the need arises.

06. ProAim Sway Slider A non-traditional slider that's good for use with GoPros Specifications Ideally suited for: Mirrorless cameras, smartphones, action cameras Skill required: Intermediate Extra accessories required: Yes Bearings: No Smartphone app: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $206.47 View at Amazon 43 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Portable + Affordable

Reasons to avoid - Short range - Requires a tripod and head

The ProAim Sway Slider is a very portable camera slider that's ideal for combining with your Manftrotto Pixi 2, ballhead and action cam. Despite the name, this isn’t a traditional slider. Instead, it delivers a sliding effect with a moving hinged system comprised of two long elements. Simply thread the Sway Slider onto your tripod, thread a rotating head on it and you're good to go, sliding from left to right and vice versa.

The slider has a range of 40cm, which is impressive considering it fits in a big pocket, and it takes heavier cameras too – up to 3kg. That said, it's not quite as smooth or constant as a traditional slider across its range, so will benefit from practice, and the electronic image stabilisation action cams deliver.

The RatRig X-Slider is a seriously smart bit of kit that’s basically two sliders in one. The primary 60cm slider has a secondary 40cm rail secured perpendicularly on top of it. The top rail slides along the bottom rail, and the camera slides along the top rail. What all this translates to is two-axis manual sliding, left to right, forwards to backwards and vice versa.

Why would you need it? One benefit is time-saving – with the X-Slider, you won’t need to reposition your camera or tripod when swapping from side-to-side, or pushing in or pulling out of your focal point. If you use the two axes simultaneously, you can also capture rich, fluid, dynamic pans across an entire horizontal plane. Paired with a great video head, it could enable you to create truly cinematic camera work. The secondary rail is 40cm, so isn’t too long, but given the fact the whole thing comes in at such a sensible price, we’re hard-pressed to complain.

