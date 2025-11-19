These are the best bird feeder camera deals I have seen so far for Black Friday
Birdfy slashes the cost of its bird feeder cameras ahead of the holidays
If you’ve ever wanted a closer look at the wildlife visiting your garden, there’s no better time to invest. These smart bird feeder cameras bring nature right to your screen, often with live streaming, motion alerts, night vision, and even AI bird recognition. With savings live right now, it’s the perfect excuse to finally add one to your outdoor setup.
They’re not just for bird lovers either - these clever cameras are a great creative tool for photographers too. Whether you’re scouting behaviour, trialling compositions, or just enjoying the meditative rhythm of garden life, a bird feeder cam is a surprisingly useful companion. Pair it with a good set of binoculars, and you’ve got yourself an all-season wildlife-watching station.
I’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday bird feeder camera deals available so far – all from leading manufacturer Birdfy that has gone early with its sale. But be warned: these offers could fly off the shelf!
🇺🇸 Best bird feeder camera deals in US
The Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, app-connected feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds, uses AI to identify species, and makes wildlife watching hands-free and interactive.
The Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds and uses AI to identify over 6,000 species. Easy to install with no drilling needed, it sends instant notifications and offers a simple, eco-friendly way to enjoy birdwatching from home. Use the on-page $50 coupon to get this price.
The Birdfy Hummingbird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered device that records 2K HD video from dual angles and uses AI to identify over 150 hummingbird species. It sends real-time notifications to your phone, offering an easy and immersive way to enjoy hummingbirds right at home. Use the on-page $50 coupon to get this price.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
