These are the best bird feeder camera deals I have seen so far for Black Friday

If you’ve ever wanted a closer look at the wildlife visiting your garden, there’s no better time to invest. These smart bird feeder cameras bring nature right to your screen, often with live streaming, motion alerts, night vision, and even AI bird recognition. With savings live right now, it’s the perfect excuse to finally add one to your outdoor setup.

They’re not just for bird lovers either - these clever cameras are a great creative tool for photographers too. Whether you’re scouting behaviour, trialling compositions, or just enjoying the meditative rhythm of garden life, a bird feeder cam is a surprisingly useful companion. Pair it with a good set of binoculars, and you’ve got yourself an all-season wildlife-watching station.

I’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday bird feeder camera deals available so far – all from leading manufacturer Birdfy that has gone early with its sale. But be warned: these offers could fly off the shelf!

🇺🇸 Best bird feeder camera deals in US

Save $70 Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera (Solar-Powered): was $269.99 now $199.99 at birdfy.com The Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds and uses AI to identify over 6,000 species. Easy to install with no drilling needed, it sends instant notifications and offers a simple, eco-friendly way to enjoy birdwatching from home. Use the on-page $50 coupon to get this price.