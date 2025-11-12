Barely bigger than a game die, SanDisk’s new USB-C drive is designed to “stay-and-play”

The SanDisk Extreme Fit is a small thumb drive designed to stay plugged into a USB-C port for up to 1TB of additional storage

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C drive plugged into a laptop
(Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk’s newest thumb drive is so small that the brand is calling it a “plug-and-stay” rather than a plug-and-play. The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C, announced earlier this month, fits up to 1TB of data in a drive that’s barely larger than a standard six-sided die.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit measures 0.73" x 0.54" x 0.63" (about 1.85 x 1.37 x 1.6 cm), excluding the USB-C plug, and weighs just three grams. A standard SD card weighs around two grams, making the thumb drive only slightly heavier. That's similar to a standard-sized game die, which is .63 inches on each side.

The company says that makes it the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive.

The Extreme Fit Drive’s small size is designed for creators who want to leave the drive plugged into a laptop, as traditionally sized thumb drives tend to stick out too far to tuck the laptop into a bag. The design is also made to remain plugged in with the laptop’s lid shut.

The small drive uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 to deliver read speeds of up to 400MB/s.

The USB-C drive is available in capacities between 64 GB all the way up to 1TB. The drive retails for $15.99 in the US for the smallest size to $179.99 for the 1 TB version. International pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but that converts to around £12 / AU$24.50 / CA$22 for the 64GB and £137 / AU$276 / CA$252.

The new drive is available on SanDisk and at Amazon.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

