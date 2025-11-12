SanDisk’s newest thumb drive is so small that the brand is calling it a “plug-and-stay” rather than a plug-and-play. The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C, announced earlier this month, fits up to 1TB of data in a drive that’s barely larger than a standard six-sided die.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit measures 0.73" x 0.54" x 0.63" (about 1.85 x 1.37 x 1.6 cm), excluding the USB-C plug, and weighs just three grams. A standard SD card weighs around two grams, making the thumb drive only slightly heavier. That's similar to a standard-sized game die, which is .63 inches on each side.

The company says that makes it the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive.

The Extreme Fit Drive’s small size is designed for creators who want to leave the drive plugged into a laptop, as traditionally sized thumb drives tend to stick out too far to tuck the laptop into a bag. The design is also made to remain plugged in with the laptop’s lid shut.

The small drive uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 to deliver read speeds of up to 400MB/s.

The USB-C drive is available in capacities between 64 GB all the way up to 1TB. The drive retails for $15.99 in the US for the smallest size to $179.99 for the 1 TB version. International pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but that converts to around £12 / AU$24.50 / CA$22 for the 64GB and £137 / AU$276 / CA$252.

The new drive is available on SanDisk and at Amazon.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best portable hard drives for photographers.