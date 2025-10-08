WD 14TB Elements Desktop drops to Amazon’s lowest price EVER and is the external hard drive bargain I’ve been waiting for this Prime Day

With so many cameras hitting the 40-megapixel mark (or exceeding it) and with 4K video and beyond becoming the norm, the best external hard drives are an expense that content creators have to take on the chin nowadays. And that’s before you consider best practice when it comes to backing up files. If you can prize yourself away from the best camera deals this Amazon Prime Day, I’ve found an incredible hard drive bargain, the WD 14TB Elements Desktop for just $169.99. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this offer, but non-members should be able to take out a free trial, which can be canceled at any time.

Save 39% ($110) Western Digital 14TB Elements Desktop: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon Not only is the WD 14TB Elements Desktop a chunky external drive, but it’s mechanical, so don’t expect lightning-fast SSD speeds. That said, this is one heck of a deal for a massive 14TB of space. If you’ve got a big image library that needs backing up or simply require a monster hard drive to shove your files onto, it’ll definitely serve a purpose.

Yes, it’s a big old lump of an external hard drive, and no, it’s not an SSD, but 14TB is a huge amount of storage, of which $169.99 is a small price to pay. This would be an excellent investment for a commercial, events, or wedding photographer, looking to further back up old catalogues of images, or for more casual users to extend their laptop’s paltry storage space. Let’s face it, Apple ain’t exactly generous when it comes to MacBook and iMac storage space. It doesn’t take much to fill up a 256GB hard drive…

The WD 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive is both macOS and Windows compatible, but while it’s plug-and-play ready for Windows PCs, Mac users will have to reformat the drive before use. It’s a mechanical hard drive with USB 3.0, so don’t expect blistering SSD read/write speeds. It’s also a big lump, weighing in at 0.9lbs and measuring 5.31x1.89x6.53”, so this is a desktop-only hard drive that you’re not going to be moving around with your laptop. On that note, you’ll need a power outlet handy, because the WD 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive comes with a wall-socket power supply.

This isn’t the best external hard drive for photographers on the market, but if you’re in dire need of more storage or could do with another backup, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 14TB hard drive cheaper. If you can live with a mechanical drive, it's a great deal. Just be aware that no external hard drive is infallible. I recommend backing up images in at least three places, ideally including some form of cloud storage. It’s also good practice to keep a backup away from your computer, in case of external extenuating circumstances, such as a basement flood.

