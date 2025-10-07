Forever running out of storage on your phone? This new Lexar SSD could transform how you create content

I’ve been shooting more and more video content on my phone lately – behind-the-scenes footage, short-form Reels, even full talking head segments – and storage has quickly become one of the biggest bottlenecks.

Between high-bitrate 4K clips and the growing file sizes of ProRes footage, running out of space mid-shoot is a nightmare. That’s why Lexar’s latest release instantly caught my attention.

The Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD is a new MagSafe-compatible external SSD that attaches directly to your iPhone, offering transfer speeds up to 2000MB/s read and write. In other words, it’s fast enough to handle everything from 4K 120fps ProRes on the iPhone 17 to Samsung’s 8K 30fps Pro Video mode without breaking a sweat.

Above: A YouTube video showcasing the Lexar ES5

Available in capacities up to 4TB, the ES5 is designed to magnetically snap onto MagSafe-compatible iPhones, and Lexar even includes a ring accessory to make non-MagSafe phones compatible too. The design is slim and grippy thanks to a liquid silicone coating, and it’s surprisingly rugged; IP65 dust and water resistant, and drop-tested to three metres. For anyone filming outdoors or vlogging on the move, that’s a huge plus.

What really stands out to me, however, is how well Lexar seems to understand the realities of mobile content creation. The brand states the ES5 can sustain high-bitrate recording while keeping temperatures under control thanks to its built-in Thermal Control Design, something often overlooked in smaller drives. For me, this means being able to film longer sessions without worrying about overheating or write errors.

Lexar’s Director of Brand Marketing, Joey Lopez, says, "The Lexar ES5 portable SSD supports both Apple ProRes and Samsung Video recording to make sure iOS and Android users everywhere have the storage they need to film, store, and organize 4K and 8K video without losing their creative momentum. By giving creators up to 4TB of additional storage, they have the space they need to capture, edit, and export an entire day’s shoot from a single device."

The Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD is available now in 1TB $119.99 / £99.99 / AU$235 and 2TB $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$339 versions, with a 4TB model coming in early 2026.

For someone like me who’s increasingly shooting, editing, and sharing straight from a phone / iPad, this might just be the neatest workflow upgrade I’ve seen all year.

