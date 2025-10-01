Lexar launches Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II memory card for high-performance and ultra-durable storage

Lexar has unveiled its Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II card, positioned in the brand’s top-tier high-performance category and designed for professional photographers and videographers who demand reliability, speed, and resilience in challenging shooting conditions.

The card’s standout feature is its gold stainless-steel construction, making it 37 times stronger than standard SD memory cards. Rated IP68 for dust- and water-resistance and certified to withstand drops of up to five meters, the Armor Gold card is built to endure heavy impacts, extreme weather, and the rigours of high-speed, high-mobility shooting scenarios. Ideal for those capturing sporting events and outdoor adventures, as operating temperatures range from -25°C to 85°C, ensuring performance even in extreme environments.

Lexar has simplified the design for durability: there’s no write-protection switch, and the ribless body reduces points of weakness, while laser engravings replace traditional labels to ensure surface information never wears off. The card’s steel body also helps dissipate heat, supporting long-lasting performance even in demanding conditions.

Performance is equally impressive. The Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II card delivers up to 205MB/s write speeds and V60 video speed class support, making it capable of recording high-resolution 4K 60P and 6K 30P footage with minimal lag or dropped frames. When paired with a USB 3.2 card reader, read speeds reach up to 280MB/s, enabling photographers and videographers to offload large files quickly.

The card is available in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB and comes with lifetime access to Lexar’s Recovery Tool to restore accidentally deleted files or formatted drives, plus a limited lifetime warranty.

The Lexar Armor Gold SDXC UHS-II 1TB card is available now in the UK for £474.99 and is available to preorder in the US for $369.99.

Lexar promises that photographers and videographers will get a storage solution that combines rugged durability with professional-grade performance, making it a dependable choice for high-speed shooting, post-production work, and peace of mind in the field.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best memory cards and the best memory card readers.