LaCie Rugged Pro5 external SSD is so tough, you can drive a two-ton truck over it!

LaCie has announced the latest in its line of Rugged Pro SSDs. The Rugged SSD Pro5 models are compatible with the latest high-speed Thunderbolt 5 tech, for ultra-fast data transfer, and are designed to withstand all the rigors that life may throw at it.

The high-speed storage drives feature the blazing-fast transfer speeds of Thunderbolt 5, which enables read and write speeds up to 6700 MB/s and 5300 MB/s respectively (when you enable the 50GB cache option), allowing you to work with 6K and 8K resolution video files directly from the drive rather than having to first move them to your computer. Without the cache option, the drive can achieve read speeds up to 5000 MB/s and write speeds up to 1800 MB/s, which is still sufficient for seamlessly managing most workloads. It is also compatible with standard USB-C and works with Windows, macOS, and iPadOS.

IP68 dust and water resistance allow you to submerge the drive in water for half an hour and be reasonably confident it will still work again (Image credit: LaCie)

The reinforced case can withstand drops of three meters (around 10 feet), as well as crushing from a weight of up to two tons – handy if you're in the habit of running over your hard drives. The case is constructed from a minimum of 45% recycled materials, which should please environmentalists, and is also dust and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

But should it come to the worst, the drive is covered by a five-year warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services, which aids in the recovery of any potential loss of data arising from a mechanical, accidental, or natural disaster. If the unthinkable should happen, data recovery experts will attempt to recover your information, which is then returned to you on an encrypted device.

We already rate its predecessor as being the most rugged device in our guide to the best hard drives for video editing and this revised version offers even better performance. The drive comes in 2TB and 4TB capacities, with prices in the USA set at $399 and $599 respectively. Pricing in other territories are coming soon.