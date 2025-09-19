LaCie launches new, super-fast and super-strong portable SSD

Lacie's Rugged line of orange-colored portable hard drives and SSDs has long been iconic in the portable storage world. Now the brand has launched a new Rugged version, called SSD4. As the name suggests, it adopts the latest USB4 interface, enabling incredibly fast data transfer speeds of up to 4000MB/s read and 3800MB/s write.

(Image credit: Seagate)

The SSD4 is also backward-compatible with USB standards right back to version 2.0, and it can work with Thunderbolt 3, 4 and 5 devices, either PC or Mac. Compatibility extends to USB-C mobile devices, including Android and iOS phones and tablets, enabling easy offloading of video footage captured on a phone.

(Image credit: Seagate)

In-keeping with the Rugged name, the new SSD4 is IP54 dust- and water-resistant, and it should survive drops from up to 3 meters, with the classic orange rubberized bumper enhancing the drive's durability. The palm-sized construction also contains a minimum of 35% post-consumer recycled materials by weight.

(Image credit: Seagate)

The LaCie Rugged SSD4 is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, priced at $134.99/£139.99, $249.99/£249.99 and $479.99/£449.99, respectively. It comes with a two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Pro membership, including access to Adobe Firefly, along with a 3-year warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services.