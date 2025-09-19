LaCie launches new, super-fast and super-strong portable SSD
It's ideal for transferring 4K or 8K video, wherever you happen to be
Lacie's Rugged line of orange-colored portable hard drives and SSDs has long been iconic in the portable storage world. Now the brand has launched a new Rugged version, called SSD4. As the name suggests, it adopts the latest USB4 interface, enabling incredibly fast data transfer speeds of up to 4000MB/s read and 3800MB/s write.
The SSD4 is also backward-compatible with USB standards right back to version 2.0, and it can work with Thunderbolt 3, 4 and 5 devices, either PC or Mac. Compatibility extends to USB-C mobile devices, including Android and iOS phones and tablets, enabling easy offloading of video footage captured on a phone.
In-keeping with the Rugged name, the new SSD4 is IP54 dust- and water-resistant, and it should survive drops from up to 3 meters, with the classic orange rubberized bumper enhancing the drive's durability. The palm-sized construction also contains a minimum of 35% post-consumer recycled materials by weight.
The LaCie Rugged SSD4 is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, priced at $134.99/£139.99, $249.99/£249.99 and $479.99/£449.99, respectively. It comes with a two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Pro membership, including access to Adobe Firefly, along with a 3-year warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
