I never thought I'd get so excited over a portable SSD!

This week, I was fortunate enough to attend the Wales & West Photography Show, where the latest and greatest in photo and video gear was on display.

You’d expect something like the new Fujifilm X-E5 or Sony FX2 to steal the show. Don’t get me wrong, they’re impressive, but what actually caught my attention was something far less flashy and new – the Lexar Armor 700 Portable SSD.

Portable SSDs have become a vital part of my workflow in recent years. Whether I’m traveling, working on location, or transferring large amounts of footage, fast and reliable storage is non-negotiable. I’ve relied on the usual suspects, rugged Lacie drives and the ever-reliable Samsung T series, but the Armor 700 seems to blend the two, and it’s now firmly on my radar.

Above: A video showing the Lexar Armor 700 Portable SSD

What drew me in wasn’t just the speed, though with up to 2000MB/s read/write, it’s hard to ignore, but the fact that Lexar appears to have built this thing for real-world creative use. It’s rated IP66 for both water and dust resistance, and it’s drop-tested up to three meters, so it’s clearly made to survive life on the road or in unpredictable environments.

It’s also compact and lightweight enough to throw in a camera bag without even thinking about it. The drive supports both USB-C and USB-A out of the box, which means no faffing with extra adapters or cables. It plays nicely with Mac, PC, Android, iPhone, and even cameras, something that would make my life a whole lot easier when I’m jumping between devices during shoots or edits.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Another feature that stands out is the built-in 256-bit AES encryption via Lexar’s DataShield, which adds an extra layer of security for client work and sensitive files.

What I saw at the show was enough to make me seriously rethink the portable drives I’ve been using. I haven’t bought the Armor 700 yet, but I’m already planning to. It looks like the kind of gear that could streamline my workflow and take a few worries off my plate, less time waiting on transfers, less fear of losing files to a rogue coffee spill or sudden drop, and more confidence that my data is safe wherever I go.

