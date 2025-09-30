I remember years ago when a simple Facebook post led to the return of my beloved but mischievous dog – but technology could soon again impact the way owners find wayward pets. Amid the deluge of new announcements at Amazon’s launch event on September 30, Ring unveiled its latest lineup of doorbells and security cameras, introducing 4K to the lineup for the first time, optimizing video using an AI feature dubbed Retinal Vision, using AI to write detailed descriptions of video events, and using neighborhood Ring cameras to find lost pets.

The list of new Ring devices is a long one, starting with a list of high-end models that bring 4K capabilities to the Ring family for the first time:

A new AI processing that Ring is dubbing Retinal Vision helps optimize footage with processing that the company describes as “crisper and closer to reality.” That lineup of Retinal 4K devices will also offer 10x zoom, although Ring didn’t yet specify digital or optical, and enhanced low-light performance.

The list of announcements also includes more affordable 2K models, including Indoor Cam Plus and Wired Doorbell Plus. Both those Plus models also use AI, but with Retinal 2K vision to help enhance the footage quality.

(Image credit: Ring)

But while the hardware is likely a welcome upgrade to the Ring lineup, there are a few new software-powered features worth getting excited over. Search Party is a new tool that allows pet owners to report a lost dog in the Ring app. The AI will then look to see if it can spot the animal on the community’s Ring cameras. To protect privacy, Ring says the owner of the camera can choose whether ot not to share the potential sighting with the pet owner.

That joins Video Descriptions, a tool that uses generative AI to deliver smarter notifications. Using generative AI, Video Descriptions analyzes the footage and describes what’s happening in the notification, giving owners more information as they decide whether or not the motion detected by the cameras needs immediate attention or can be ignored.

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring shared examples of a description of men looking into a car in the driveway on an outdoor cam and a dog chewing up paper towels on the carpet on an indoor cam. Video Descriptions, however, is part of a Ring Home Premium subscription, where it’s rolling out first in the US as a beta test.

Alexa+ Greetings will also allow the doorbells to talk to solicitors, manage deliveries, and ask visitors for the purpose of their visit. Ring describes the feature like a smart doorbell attendant. Familiar Faces will also help users reduce unnecessary notifications.

The updated Ring cameras are now available for pre-order, with shipping expected to begin in November. Search Party is rolling out in November and will start with recognizing lost dogs before adding the ability to search for cats and other pets. Alexa+ Greetings and Familiar Faces is expected to follow in December.

