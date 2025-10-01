Blink's sneaky new plan: "Why buy one camera when you can have two, and pay for a subscription service!"

Blink, the Amazon-owned security camera company, has announced three new devices – higher-resolution 2K versions of the Blink Outdoor and Blink Mini cameras and a 'Blink Arc' which makes it possible to connect two Blink Mini cameras together to get a single panoramic image. But there is a catch.

Blink, one of the two security camera brands that Amazon owns, has often seemed the more appealing to those not wishing to pay a monthly subscription compared to the Ring cameras, but the innovative Blink Arc is dependent on a Blink Subscription Plan to deliver the all-in-one 180-degree video feed.

(Image credit: Blink)

The device is designed to reduce clutter, so despite having two Blink Mini cameras, there is only one weather-resistant cable to power them. As before, the video is returned using local Wi-Fi.

According to Blink, the camera is ideal for monitoring entire driveways or backyards from a single mounting position. Two screws are included and it is bundled with two 2K+ Mini cameras (or sold separately).

The Blink Mini 2K+ cameras feature 138˚ diagonal fields of view, with a video resolution of 2560 x 1440 – curiously higher than the stated stills resolution of 1280 x 720, though this is not a significantly used feature. The Blink Mini 2K+ is $49.99 on its own.

The Blink Mini 2K+ also boasts 'Smart Detection' and color night vision, though the smart functionality also requires the subscription service.

The boosted resolution to 2K from the cheaper Blink Mini cameras, which are still available – some at reduced prices now too. The older Blink Mini is 1080P.

The new devices are available for purchase through Amazon now, and will ship on October 22 or before.

