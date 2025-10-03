Security cameras may keep an eye on your home, but they tend to need a lot of maintenance between recharging and paying recurring subscription costs. Blink’s XR Sync, however, allows for local storage without a subscription – and early Prime Day deals mean you can get two-camera bundles that will monitor your home inside and out for $60.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is a weather-resistant security camera that is rather low-maintenance. The camera can go up to two years without needing a recharge.

Paired with the wired Mini 2 for indoor monitoring, the kit can monitor your home inside and out with minimal maintenance – and thanks to both early Prime Day deals and Blink’s launch of newer versions, the price has dropped to a record low. And no, you don't even need a Prime subscription for this deal.

The Blink Outdoor 4 XR + Mini 2 bundle includes the battery-powered outdoor weather-resistant camera, a wired indoor camera, and the Sync Module XR. That Sync Module XR allows users to store footage without the cloud – which means you don’t have to pay for the $3 monthly subscription cost. You will need to add a microSD card to the XR for that storage, which isn’t included in the bundle. Skipping out on the subscription also means you won't get features like person detection.

The Blink Outdoor 4 may not have the highest resolution among the range of outdoor security cameras, but what it lacks in specs it makes up for in convenience and price. That’s why the Outdoor 4 sits on DCW’s best outdoor security cameras list.

The Blink Outdoor 4 batteries last up to two years, and the version with the battery expansion pack lasts up to four years. The batteries need to be swapped and aren’t rechargeable, but that’s a long time to be able to just set the camera up and not have to do monthly maintenance.

There’s a reason why the Blink Outdoor 4 is more than half off – besides just the upcoming Prime Day. The Amazon-owned Blink just announced the new Blink Outdoor 2K, which, as the name suggests, upgrades to 2K video quality, as well as the new Mini 2K+. Those newer versions don’t come out until October 29, however, and cost $100 for just the outdoor camera and $50 for the Blink Mini 2K alone.

If you don’t mind not having the highest resolution, the slightly older Blink lineup is a fantastic deal ahead of Prime Day. If you prefer the cloud subscription instead, you can also pick up the Blink Mini 2 for $20 or the Blink Outdoor 4 for $35. Or, pair the Outdoor 4 with a doorbell and the XR sync module for $75.

