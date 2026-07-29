“Using analog adds an opportunity to stay present in the moment.” Gen Z brought back the disposable film camera. Fujifilm says the trend is just getting started

The rise of digital photography and the smartphone nearly decimated the disposable camera, the analog camera loved for its mix of affordability and simplicity. But then sometime around 2019, Fujifilm, the popular camera brand behind the disposable QuickSnap line, noticed something unusual: Disposable camera sales were suddenly skyrocketing.

But, seven years later, the disposable camera trend is proving to be far from a short-lived fad. I connected with Ashley Reeder Morgan, the Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Products for Fujifilm North America to chat film.

As disposable film sales climbed beginning around mid-2019, even celebrities were organically picking up QuickSnap cameras and sharing the images on social media.

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“As a result of this growth, we conducted a great deal of consumer research on Gen Z to understand ‘why and what’ is most appealing about analog photography, as well as the QuickSnap line of products in particular,” Morgan, who has been part of Fujifilm for 12 years, said. “Part of this research focused on if this was just a fad, or a trend that might sustain. We were thrilled to discover that it has certainly sustained!”

(Image credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The disposable film camera originally launched as a way to capture photos without a high cost or learning curve – after all, photographers don’t even need to know how to load a roll of film to use one. The resurgence of a format originally designed for simplicity in the era when snapping a photo is as simple as pulling out a smartphone and opening an app may seem unusual, but Morgan says the disposable film trend is more about taking photos without spending time tracking likes and comments

“We have found that QuickSnap is especially popular with Gen Z,” she added. “They’re the first wholly digital generation who grew up with the ubiquity of smartphone photography and social media. To them, analog photography is novel, and creating a situation where they can create without the encumbrances of fully connected digital devices (and the distractions they bring).”

QuickSnap may be Fujifilm’s most affordable camera, but Morgan says that Fujifilm views disposables as an important part of the imaging landscape overall – and that the trend is still on its upswing.

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Fujifilm is largely credited for creating the modern disposable film camera, bringing the first QuickSnap to market in 1986. Forty years later, much of the QuickSnap’s original charm remains.

The first Fujifilm Quicksnap camera from 1986 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The first QuickSnap was essentially a box that only had an open hole instead of a viewfinder. QuickSnap transitioned to a more compact format with an actual viewfinder lens in 1997. But today’s QuickSnaps are largely unchanged from the 2002 design that introduced a better grip for getting fewer accidental fingers in the shots. The camera also doesn’t need to block light with the body itself, allowing for some QuickSnaps with a transparent body design.

This year, Fujifilm introduced its first black-and-white disposable, along with a refreshed version of the brand’s waterproof disposable. Both cameras are expected to arrive in September 2026.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

“With this resurgence of people interested in analog photography, many of whom are new to photography overall, we wanted to give our users options,” Morgan said. “Both our refreshed Active model and new Black and White one-time use cameras are designed to encourage people to get out and create – and Black and White allows users to give their images that extra artistic flair.”

One of the key concerns with bringing back the disposable camera trend is the environmental impact of one-time-use products. Morgan said that about 60 percent of all QuickSnaps by weight are made from recycled materials. The camera’s flash unit is reused multiple times, and the plastic in the body is crushed and re-pelletized.

QuickSnap cameras await the recycling process at Fujifilm's North Carolina US location (Image credit: Ariana Lindquist / Getty Images)

Morgan says that the disposable camera trend is still on an upward swing – and that’s a good sign for fans of the format. Fujifilm declined to comment on future products, but Morgan did offer one tidbit: “Based on the continued success of the line, we certainly have plans to continue to expand the overall QuickSnap photography experience in the future.”

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