This $300 DSLR is still a powerhouse! The Canon EOS 7D Mark II packs a BIG punch

The Canon EOS 7D Mark II performs as well today as it did in 2014

In 2014, everyone wanted a Canon EOS 7D Mark II. In many people's minds, it was the very best camera for wildlife photography.

While many people are in a tizzy over camera rumors about its great-grandson, the EOS R7 Mark II, I think it's worth bearing in mind that the Canon EOS 7D Mark II is still a ridiculously capable camera – even in 2026.

Admittedly, the 7D Mark II won't be a patch on the R7 Mark II – or even the original EOS R7. But the last time I took this camera out for a spin, I was amazed at how potent it remains.

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Yes, I missed the mirrorless bells and whistles, but I can still happily take the Canon EOS 7D Mark II out on a sports or wildlife shoot and get great results. And if you're looking for the best bang for buck, your dollar will go much further – right now you can get one for for $309 at MPB in the US or just £254 in the UK!

Sure, its 20.2MP resolution isn't going to blow anyone away in 2026. But the secret sauce here is the APS-C sensor with its 1.6x crop factor – a secret weapon for sports and wildlife!

Mount a Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 and it becomes a 112-320mm equivalent – and you can let rip with its 10fps continuous shooting to capture some incredible images. Canon's sensors age very well, and the shots that come out of this old workhorse still look as good as they ever did.

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I love that the Canon EOS 7D Mark II is weather sealed and has twin SD card slots, but my absolute favorite thing is that this is a camera with GPS – giving you geodata for all your images. You don't get that in 2026 unless you buy a flagship, which adds an extra zero to the price tag!

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And the truth is, while it's outperformed by the likes of the EOS R7 (and the Canon EOS 90D, its de facto replacement DSLR), the fact that modern cameras can do more doesn't make the Canon 7D Mark II any less. Well, except when it comes to the asking price.

If you're on a budget, or a beginner, or you've never tried sports and wildlife photography and you want to give it a go without breaking the bank, picking up a Canon EOS 7D Mark II is a great value way to get into action shooting.

You might be interested in the best Canon cameras on the market today, or you could double down and check out the best cameras for sports photography and the best cameras for wildlife photography.