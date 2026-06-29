Compact retro camera on No.1 of Japan's best-selling cameras – excellent specs at a lower price than competitors

Just weeks after the Sony ZV-E10 II overtook the Canon EOS R10 in BCN's nationwide sales rankings, another viewfinder-free camera has claimed the top spot – this time at Japanese camera retailer Kitamura.

According to Kitamura's latest monthly sales figures, the smallest interchangeable lens Fujifilm camera on the market is now the retailer's best-selling camera – and it's missing a key feature that most photographers consider essential.

Released in late 2024, the Fujifilm X-M5 quickly established itself as one of the best retro cameras for video. At just $899 / £799, it combines a compact body with advanced video features, making it one of the most affordable APS-C cameras aimed squarely at vloggers, YouTubers and hybrid creators.

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Is the Fujifilm X-M5 a good choice for photographers?

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a pocket-sized powerhouse of a vlogging camera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The X-M5 has earned a reputation as one of the best APS-C cameras for content creators, vloggers, and hybrid shooters. But does Japan's latest best-seller also make sense for photographers?

Despite its creator-first positioning, the X-M5 is no slouch for stills photography. It pairs Fujifilm's proven 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor with the latest X-Processor 5, bringing improved subject-detection autofocus and faster overall performance to the company's compact mirrorless.

For travel, family photography and everyday shooting, it delivers the image quality that Fujifilm's X Series is known for.

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Featuring a 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 (APS-C) sensor, the Fujifilm X-M5 delivers top-notch image quality (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But, instead of an electronic viewfinder, the X-M5 relies entirely on its 2.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen. That's a natural fit for vloggers and creators filming themselves, but photographers who regularly shoot outdoors or simply prefer composing through a viewfinder will miss out on an essential feature.

Still, the camera has different priorities: 6.2K open-gate video recording, vertical shooting modes and creator-friendly controls that appeal more to video shooters than to photographers looking for dedicated still ergonomics.

If your main focus is photography, check out the Fujifilm X-T30 III , available at a similar price ( $999 £829 ), offering a built-in electronic viewfinder in a compact body (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Video camera beats traditional photography gear

The X-M5's success follows a similar result from Japanese retail analysis body BCN+R. While BCN+R and Kitamura measure different retail channels, both rankings point to the continued popularity of compact, video-focused cameras among Japanese buyers.

Whether that pattern continues remains to be seen, but the latest figures show that cameras designed for video and hybrid creators are more than capable of competing with – and, in some cases, outselling – more traditional photography-focused models.

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