The Canon EOS R7 is the imaging giant’s best crop sensor mirrorless – but reports hint that the popular mid-tier camera may be about to borrow key tech from pricier models: a stacked sensor.

The Canon EOS R7 Mark II doesn’t exist yet, at least not officially, but rumors have been swirling about the update to the popular camera released in 2022 for several months now. While rumors are never a sure thing, Canon’s latest financials hint that 2026 is going to be a key year for its beginner cameras.

The latest unofficial report on the update to Canon’s five-star EOS R7? It hints that Canon could finally be bringing a stacked sensor to the brand’s APS-C mirrorless models.

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A stacked sensor essentially shortens the distance that the signal from the sensor has to travel in order to improve the processing and readout speeds. The design helps eliminate high-speed artifacts, but also tends to lead to faster burst speeds.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Stacked sensors are typically a high-end feature reserved more for sports and action-oriented cameras. But if there’s one APS-C camera that I would expect Canon to bring the tech to, it would be the R7, which is Canon’s more advanced crop sensor above models like the R50, R50 V, R10, and R100.

The original EOS R7 was praised for its mix between a higher resolution (at least among APS-C) 33MP sensor with burst speeds of up to 30 fps. A stacked sensor could help boost the second generation in the series even further.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons why Canon may not put a stacked sensor on the APS-C series yet. The biggest argument that the stacked rumor is wrong? Rumors also called for the R6 Mark III to have a partially stacked sensor before it launched, but the camera arrived without one, despite having a 40 fps burst.

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I have my doubts about a stacked sensor for the R7 series, considering the cost of stacked sensor siblings like the R5 Mark II, but I would be surprised if Canon didn’t launch an update to the R7 soon. The original model launched in 2022, and while budget cameras can go a bit longer between updates, the R7 is the bridge between Canon’s affordable crop sensor cameras and its high-end pro models, bringing fast performance to the APS-C series.

Speculation over Canon bringing stacked sensors to its APS-C range isn’t new. Previous rumors also called for a stacked sensor, but suggested that the camera would only have an electronic shutter. The latest report seems more certain of that stacked sensor tech and suggests the announcement is getting closer.

Canon itself has said that it "will maintain the growth of our entry-level models," so I'm expecting some more budget mirrorless from Canon this year.

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