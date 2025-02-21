Twin lens Panasonic Lumix G7 4K camera kit is just $647.99

It might be getting on in age, but the six-year-old Panasonic Lumix G7 is still a great camera, particularly if you're getting into video-making for the first time. Its age is also what makes it super affordable too.

We have spotted an extra special deal at B&H Photo - which gives a great deal on this bundle that comes with two zoom lenses, a memory card and bag – at the bargain price of $647.99.

Panasonic Lumix G7 twin lens kit | was $799.99 |

now $647.99

Save $150 at B&H A great twin-lens deal on a budget mirrorless camera, that could be a great starter kit for a budding photographer or vlogger. The 16MP 4K camera comes with Lumix G Vario 14-42mm and 45-150mm lenses. As a bonus, this bundle also comes with a bag and a 64GB Sandisk memory card. Deal ends February 23.

So, when you can get two lenses and the camera itself for less than that aforementioned price tag, it's an absolute steal! A 4K Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera bundled with a 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 standard zoom and Lumix 45-150mm f/4.0-5.6 telezoom - that means you're getting covered for a huge focal length range equivalent to a 28-300mm in full-frame terms

So, should you buy a camera that was launched in 2015?

Admittedly the G7 isn't going to be able to keep up with newer cameras and their cutting-edge specs, but it is still a very capable camera – especially for video.

It offers 4K recording at up to 30fps and 1080p up to 60fps (ideal for fast action or slow-motion), useful functions like timelapse and focus peaking and, of course, it has a fully articulating touchscreen for easy composition.

If you're more into stills photography than video-making, the G7 features a 16MP Micro Four Thirds image sensor that's very modest in contemporary terms, but it will still deliver rich and detailed images.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, if you're worried about the MFT sensor, don't be. While MFT sensors are about half the size of full-frame 35mm ones, that can be a benefit as it means the camera bodies, and lenses, can be smaller too, and reducing the bulk and weight you need to lug around. A MFT sensor means you'll get a 2x crop factor, but that's a good thing. This doubles the focal length of the lens you're using – so a 100mm lens will give you a 200mm focal length, and that's great for sports and wildlife.

While it might feel aged and slow compared to fresher cameras, the Lumix G7 is still a great all-rounder and a wonderful choice for a beginner vlogger.