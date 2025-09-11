If you're drawn to retro-inspired cameras that beautifully blend classic charm with modern tech and inspiring features, the OM-3 might be the camera for you.

And right now, the OM System OM-3 is available for only £1,499 at Wex – the first ever discount on this camera, saving you £200 off the original price.

With limited stock available, this is a great chance to get your hands on a camera that inspires creativity while delivering great performance.

OM System OM-3: was £1,699 now £1,499 at Wex Photo Video Save £200 at Wex The OM-3 blends classic film SLR styling with cutting-edge computational photography. With a 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, fast autofocus, 50fps burst and features like Live ND and Focus Stacking, you get a creative powerhouse in a weather-sealed retro body. Read more ▼

The OM System OM-3 is built for photographers who value both style and substance. If you love the feel of a classic camera but don't want to miss out on modern features, this camera might be the one you're looking for. In our review, we called it "The best retro camera for computational photography" – and for good reason.

With a 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, fast Quad Pixel autofocus and impressive 6.5-stop image stabilization, the OM-3 helps you get sharp, detailed shots – even handled in low light. Sure, there's only one card slot and the smaller sensor won't suit everyone, but it's a great companion for everyday, travel or street photography – and it's a joy to use!

But what really sets it apart are the creative tools you get right in-camera. Features like Live ND and Live GND, 80MP High Res Shot and Focus Stacking enable you to experiment without needing extra gear or post-processing. It's all about helping you focus on your creativity.

You'll feel the difference in the design – the SLR-style body has that classic, solid feel that just makes you want to pick it up and start shooting. It strikes the balance between vintage charm and modern usability, with tactile dials and intuitive controls. It's also weather-sealed and compact.

With £200 off right now, it's a great time to pick up a camera that not only delivers great results – but actually makes you want to get out and shoot more.

Take a look at the best lenses for the OM System OM-3, along with the best Olympus / OM System lenses and the best Micro Four Thirds lenses from all manufacturers.