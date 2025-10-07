There's a great Amazon Prime Day Camera deal on one of my favorite lenses right now: the OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R is just $129.99 in the US (a 35% saving) and it's down to £174 in the UK (a 30% discount).

This Micro Four Thirds lens is smaller than a soda can when unzoomed, as you can see in the image below, meaning there's always room in my camera bag to squeeze it in. That means I have an equivalent 80-300mm zoom with me wherever I go – and it's enabled me to get some great spontaneous shots!

After all, you don't want to take a 300mm zoom lens everywhere with you just in case there might be a bird or some wildlife to photograph. But this lens means you're always prepared for that elusive eagle that appears on your hike, or the air show you didn't know was happening while on vacation.

Image 1 of 2 The M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R collapsed at 40mm (80mm in full frame terms)… (Image credit: James Artaius) … and at 150mm (300mm full-frame equivalent) (Image credit: James Artaius)

One of the best value lenses out there, I bought the M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R on a whim because I wanted a long lens on a wildlife-friendly holiday – but it's consistently been one that I go back to and keep getting great results with!

It's not a fast lens, and it doesn't deliver pro lens levels of detail, but the sharpness is very good across the whole focal range – and again, it's shorter than a soda can and just over half the weight!

"The M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R might just be the best lens you never knew you needed," I wrote in my review.

"If you're looking for a take-everywhere telephoto zoom with an equivalent 80-300mm range – whether that's to shoot a school play from the back of a hall, a bird in a faraway tree on a hike, or even the action from the sidelines at a Sunday soccer game – this is an ideal option."

This is the newer, OM System-branded version of the M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R – but aside from the name on the side, it is identical to the older Olympus-badged model.

This is one of the best Olympus / OM System lenses and one of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses on the market. And of course, it's one of the best budget telephoto lenses!