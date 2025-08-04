Would you pay someone to destroy your old camera – if destroying it means turning it into art? During a recent photography show, Canon China showed off a new option called the Camera Revitalization Service, a project that takes old, unused cameras, disassembles them, and turns them into unique art pieces.

At the Shanghai International Photo Equipment and Digital Imaging Exhibition, or P&I 2025 last month, Canon featured an EOS 1D X that was disassembled and rearranged into commemorative artwork. The piece looks almost like the camera’s innards are popping out of the removed top plate, putting both the camera and the internal components on display.

The display was a nod to the new Camera Revitalization Service. The service allows Canon’s technicians to recycle old, unused cameras into home decor. According to PetaPixel, this new service is only available in China for now, but it works for all digital interchangeable lens models.

Canon isn’t the first to disassemble cameras to make artwork. Many DIYers have refashioned old cameras into home decor, and already-deconstructed camera artwork is also readily available on platforms like Etsy. Digital Camera World’s Dan Mold took apart his old Canon AV-1 and created art inside a box frame with all the pieces (Don’t worry, the camera was already broken and non-functional).

The artwork Dan Mold created from a disassembled Canon AV-1 (Image credit: Dan Mold)

While there’s less risk in taking apart a camera yourself that is already broken or unused, there are likely some without the time or skills to do so. (Even the best photography artists may not have the sculpture-making skills or vision to turn the old camera into a work of art.) And unlike buying an already disassembled camera, Canon’s service allows these photographers to get a sculpture made from a camera with sentimental value.

Frankly, I wouldn't mind having a disassembled model of my very first serious camera to decorate my office. (Although, I do have a feeling it would need to go in a case, because dusting would be a pain).

The camera destruction service is only available in China for now and seems exclusive to digital cameras, but DIYers can follow along with this teardown guide for turning an old film camera into art.

