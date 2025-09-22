"The most beautiful camera money can buy" is now in stock!
Leica's jaw-dropping compact camera is now in stock in the US and UK – here's where you can buy it
Not only is Leica's limited edition D-Lux one of the best compact cameras on the market, I think it's also the most beautiful camera money can buy – and now it's in stock at retailers in both the US and UK, so you can finally get your hands on one.
The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica is, as you might expect, a very special limited edition of the D-Lux 8 made to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the original Leica I.
As such it comes in a minimalistic monochrome finish, with a matte black body and silver accents in the form of the lens, control and mode dials – along with one of the prettiest lens caps you'll ever see.
Aside from the aesthetics, this is the same impressive Leica D-Lux 8 that has taken the compact market by storm. A Micro Four Thirds camera that combines a 21.77MP multi-aspect ratio sensor with a 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 equivalent zoom lens, it packs an incredible amount of power into your pocket.
In addition to being able to capture 4K 30p video (or FullHD 60p), it also features Leica's exceptionally slick interface. The user experience on this camera is almost as slick as its looks, and it really is a joy to shoot with.
I was already a fan of the D-Lux 8, which many people call a "baby Leica Q3", but the 100 Years edition is one of those rare cameras that truly inspires you to pick it up and go out to take photographs.
And between the useful standard zoom range and large sensor, it delivers high-quality images that are absolutely perfect for everyday, street and travel photography.
🇺🇸 Buy it in the USA
Celebrate 100 years of Leica with the powerhouse D-Lux 8 in its most beautiful form! This limited edition packs a 21.77MP multi-aspect ratio sensor, an effective 24-75mm zoom lens and 4K 30p video, making it a true pocket powerhouse and a potent everyday carry.
🇬🇧 Buy it in the UK
A limited commemorative edition of Leica's latest D-Lux, this compact camera is as capable as it is beautiful. Its large multi-aspect ratio sensor combines power and versatility, complemented by the useful 24-75mm equivalent zoom lens and 4K 30p video capability.
