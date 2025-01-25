There's only 1 full-frame camera on 2024's mirrorless top 10 sales list. Is full frame overhyped… or are we all just broke?

I know a lot of photographers who scoff at anything not full frame, which is why I was surprised when I looked through the list of the best-selling mirrorless cameras of 2024 from BCN+R. The list is topped by the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera for the second year in a row, but what’s more interesting is what’s barely present on the list: full-frame cameras. The only full-frame camera in the top ten is the Sony A7C II.

The data analyzes sales trends in Japan, so the numbers are likely not indicative of the worldwide market. But I find it curious that a list that excludes the compact camera category would be so dominated by APS-C sensors. The full list of the top selling mirrorless cameras as tracked by BCN+R includes:

Taking a closer look at the list, another trend becomes apparent: price. Excluding the A7C II, the cameras on the list all sit under $1,000 (equivalent to about £809 / AU$1,585) for the body only. And even the Sony A7C II is one of the brand’s more affordable full-frame choices. Naturally, the more affordable models tend to be popular cameras for beginners, of which there are probably more than professional photographers.

The list of the top ten mirrorless also suggests that photographers aren’t afraid to go for an older model, as the newer ZV-E10 II sits farther down the list than the earlier model. Cameras like the E-P7 and G100D are also older models – and they're Micro Four Thirds cameras, too, making the absence of full frame even more noticeable.

There’s another trend on the list as well – the list of mirrorless models includes several retro cameras, while the ones that don’t adopt an old-school style tend to fall in the more compact, travel-friendly category.

