More than two years after the Fujifilm X100VI launched to viral fame, the retro compact camera is still hard to find in stock without a months-long waitlist. That hasn’t changed, but Fujifilm’s best X100VI alternative, the mirrorless X-E5 with a pancake lens, is now the same price as the popular mirrorless camera, which sees its first-ever price drop in the US.

The Fujifilm X-E5 with a 23mm f/2.8 pancake kit lens is now $100 off at $1,799.95, putting the mirrorless camera down to the same price as the viral X100VI compact camera. While a $100 discount isn’t the steepest drop ahead of the Black Friday camera deals, it’s the first time on record that the X-E5 with its kit lens has been discounted.

The body-only is also $100 off at $1,599 for photographers who already have an X-Mount lens or want something beyond the 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens that’s part of the kit.

I'm a Fujifilm photographer, and deals on Fujifilm gear seem far less common now than before the X100 series' viral fame. With Fujifilm’s growing popularity, discounts on Fujifilm gear are becoming increasingly less common. According to Amazon price trackers, the new $100 discount is the first time that the price has dropped on the X-E5 kit since the camera launched in the summer of 2025.

The Fujifilm X-E5 will take photos and videos that are nearly identical to those from the X100VI. The sensor and processor are the same across both cameras, so there’s no real image quality advantage in choosing one over the other, though the X-E5 has the better stabilization.

But I said the photos and videos will look almost identical for one key reason: the lens matters in image quality too. The X100VI has a fixed 23mm f/2 lens. In comparison, the X-E5 comes with a 23mm f/2.8 kit lens, so the included lens isn’t quite as bright as the X100VI.

Shot with the Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR and X-E5 (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

But while the X100VI is stuck with that 23mm lens, the X-E5 can mount dozens of different X-Mount lenses. Swap it out for a 56mm f/1.2 or go for a wider angle with an 8mm f/3.5. The X-E5 is easily the more flexible camera of the two.

Shot with the Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR and X-E5 (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

While the X-E5 is the most flexible, the X100VI is still the most compact and lightest of the two, once that kit lens is factored in. While larger, I took the X-E5 with the 23mm kit lens on a trip last year, and it felt a lot like using a slightly oversized compact camera. I wouldn’t put it in a pocket, but the X100VI is so expensive that I wouldn’t put that in a pocket either, at least not without a protective sleeve.

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

There are a few other key differences to note. The X100VI has an unusual hybrid viewfinder that allows photographers to choose between an optical or an electronic viewfinder, while the X-E5 has an electronic viewfinder. Design-wise, the X-E5 also has a Film Simulation dial but doesn’t have a dedicated ISO dial.

I’m a Fujifilm mirrorless shooter, and I think the biggest hang-up in choosing the X-E5 over the X100VI is that the X-E5 isn’t weather-sealed against dust and moisture. The X100VI isn’t quite sealed right out of the box either, but it can be with an add-on protective filter and filter ring adapter.

Typically, at list price, the X-E5 mirrorless camera is the more expensive of the two if you need that 23mm kit lens. But a $100 price drop puts the mirrorless right in line with the viral compact camera. The X100VI has a few months' wait time according to retailers like Adorama, but the X-E5 is in stock.

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For additional insight into Fujifilm's lineup, take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, compare the X-E5 to the X100VI, or browse the best Fujifilm X100VI alternatives. Or, browse the best early Black Friday camera deals.