Canon issues urgent warning as popular RF teleconverters could send expensive lenses crashing to the ground
Canon warns photographers of a potentially expensive problem with two popular RF accessories
Canon has issued an important service notice for owners of its RF 1.4x and RF 2x Extenders, warning that a potential problem with the locking mechanism could result in an attached lens becoming detached.
It's the sort of warning no photographer wants to hear, particularly when these teleconverters are often paired with some of Canon's most expensive telephoto lenses. The issue affects both extenders, with Canon advising photographers to check that their lenses are properly secured before heading out for a shoot, especially if they're using heavy glass for wildlife, sports, or action photography.
According to Canon's official service notice, the problem centers around the lens release lever, which may become stiff or fail to operate smoothly. If this happens, the attached RF lens might not be correctly locked into position, potentially allowing it to come loose during use. Canon recommends checking that the lens is securely mounted and that the release lever moves freely without catching or resistance. It's a relatively simple check, but one that could potentially save photographers from a very expensive accident, particularly when using lenses costing several thousand dollars.
The RF 1.4x Extender and RF 2x Extender have become incredibly useful accessories for Canon EOS R photographers, providing additional reach without the expense of purchasing an entirely new super-telephoto lens. The 1.4x Extender increases focal length by 40%, while the 2x effectively doubles it, making both particularly appealing to wildlife and sports photographers who need to get closer to distant subjects. However, the thought of a heavy telephoto lens unexpectedly separating from its extender is understandably concerning, and while Canon hasn't specified how widespread the problem might be, it's certainly something owners should take seriously.
Thankfully, Canon has confirmed that affected customers can request an inspection and repair, with free repairs explicitly offered through Canon USA. This is currently a service notice rather than a full product recall, and Canon hasn't published a specific range of affected serial numbers. Owners who notice anything unusual with the release lever should contact their regional Canon service center rather than risk continuing to use the extender.
You can find the full details on Canon's official service notice. After all, an extra few seconds checking that everything is properly locked into place is a small price to pay when the alternative could be watching your expensive RF lens hit the ground.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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