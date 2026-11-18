Full-frame mirrorless cameras typically come with four-figure price tags, but Nikon’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless has dropped below $800 for the first time on record. The Nikon Z5 has dropped to $796.95, which is $652 off the previous $1,448.95 price.

The Z5 line is Nikon’s most affordable entry point into full-frame mirrorless. The Nikon Z5, launched in 2020, has now been replaced with the Z5 II, but the original has stuck around as a budget alternative.

The Nikon Z5 houses a full-frame 24.3MP sensor, but at its current discount, it sits below the price of Nikon’s crop sensor Z50 II. That oversized sensor helps gather more light and create more background blur than crop-sensor models.

While the Z5 is Nikon’s entry-level model, it carries a few design features that are typically reserved for pricier models. The build quality feels premium, and the Z5 not only still has a tilting LCD screen but also houses two memory card slots to record a backup.

Few new-in-box full-frame mirrorless cameras sell for under $1,000. The Z5’s biggest competitor in that price range right now is the Canon EOS RP, which doesn’t offer stabilization, only uses an electronic shutter, and uses a single card slot, though it has more advanced autofocus specs.

According to price trackers, the $796.95 price is the lowest price on record for the Z5. Retailer B&H Photo lists the deal as ending at 11:59 PM ET tonight, November 18. A handful of other retailers are also offering the discount, including Adorama and Amazon, and don’t list an end date.

The Nikon Z5 II is the better buy for action and low light

The Nikon Z5 II (Image credit: Nikon)

While the Nikon Z5 is an excellent budget buy for photographers looking for a camera under $1,000, there are a few reasons to splurge for the newer Z5 II, which is currently discounted to $1,596.95.

The biggest reasons to opt for the newer Z5 II are speed and autofocus. The Z5 II ups the burst speed from a rather sluggish 4.5 fps to up to 30 fps for JPEG and 11 fps for 14-bit RAW. The Z5 II also has a much better autofocus system, including a stellar low-light autofocus that’s more than twice as sensitive as the Z5.

Read more: These are the best early Black Friday deals on Nikon cameras

There are a few other key differences between the second generation and the original Z5. The Z5 II can record video for more than two hours, while the Z5 stops after 30 minutes. The touchscreen resolution has also improved.

I would avoid the Nikon Z5 for any sort of action or low-light shots and save for the Z5 II instead. But for genres like landscapes, the difference is far more minimal and that large sensor is hard to beat at this price point.

Beyond the much lower price, the Z5 is also lighter than the Z5 II and actually offers a longer battery life, with 470 shots compared to 380 shots on the Z5 II.

The Nikon Z5 isn’t Nikon’s best camera, but it might be Nikon’s best deal right now for photographers prioritizing sensor size and price over speed and autofocus performance.

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