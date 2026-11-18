When a sea turtle was spotted on the sand on the coast of California earlier this year, the beachgoers called for help, assuming that the turtle was injured. But that sea turtle wasn’t injured; it was a nesting mother – the furthest north that the turtles have ever been documented to make nests. Now, those babies have hatched.

For the first time on record, olive ridley sea turtles have hatched in California. That’s a first not only for California but for the US West Coast, as sea turtles typically prefer warmer tropical beaches for nesting.

(Image credit: Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific)

Back in September, an olive ridley sea turtle was spotted laying eggs on a beach near Saal Beach in Orange County, California. A few days later, another turtle was spotted on Huntington Beach Pier a few miles south of the first nest.

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Expert analysis of photos of those sea turtle mothers suggests that those nests are from two different turtles – an important distinction, as olive ridley turtles typically lay one to three nests each year, each one averaging around 100 eggs. The photos suggest that the nest wasn’t from a single mother but from multiple.

(Image credit: Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific)

Those nests were originally roped off to protect them from beachgoers and onlookers. But when a tropical storm threatened those nests, the eggs were relocated to the Aquarium of the Pacific, where they were placed in incubators and monitored until hatching. A third nest discovered about 100 miles farther north was destroyed by high tides, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

On November 14 and again on November 15, those hatchlings from the natural nest were released back into the ocean near the original nesting sites. Rescuers gathered 204 eggs from the two California nests. As of Monday, 94 had been hatched and released back into the ocean in two separate releases.

The Aquarium of the Pacific shared photos and video of the release. There’s a good reason why those hatchling photos are in black-and-white: The release was done in the dark using infrared light, as sea turtle hatchlings instinctively make their way towards the brightest horizon. That instinct usually leads to the ocean, but artificial lights can disorient the hatchlings, which is why only infrared lights were used to guide the rescuers.

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The Aquarium of the Pacific said that the photographer maintained a safe distance during the release and reminded photographers and beachgoers that sea turtles are protected species and should not be disturbed.

(Image credit: Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific)

While olive ridley turtles can often be spotted off the coast of California, the nests are the first time that the turtles have been documented to lay nests on California beaches. Experts believe that the warmer waters of El Niño likely contributed to the mothers nesting outside their usual tropical breeding grounds.

The olive ridley is one of the smallest types of sea turtles, with hatchlings weighing roughly between .6 -to 1 ounce (20 - 30 grams). Those released sea turtle hatchlings are only about the size of a strawberry.

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