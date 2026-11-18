Black Friday might not officially arrive until November 27, but some of the biggest camera discounts are already starting to appear, and this latest Nikon deal at Adorama is certainly one worth paying attention to.

Right now, you can pick up the Nikon Z30 with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens for just $596.95, down from its previous price of $946.95. That's an enormous saving of $350, or around 37%, making this one of those early Black Friday deals that's almost too good to ignore, especially if you're looking to get into Nikon's excellent mirrorless camera system.

I've always thought the Nikon Z30 was a rather underrated little camera. While it might have been designed primarily with vloggers and content creators in mind, there's absolutely no reason why it shouldn't appeal to photographers who simply want something small, lightweight, and incredibly easy to use. In fact, I think that's part of its charm. You get much of what makes Nikon's larger Z-series cameras so appealing, but in a compact body that won't weigh you down when you're traveling, exploring a new city, or simply heading out for a day of photography.

Underneath that compact exterior sits a very capable 20.9MP APS-C sensor, which delivers excellent image quality, impressive detail, and plenty of flexibility when shooting in different lighting conditions. There's also Nikon's reliable autofocus system, complete with eye and animal detection, while 4K video recording at up to 30fps and a fully articulating touchscreen make it particularly appealing for anyone interested in creating videos alongside their photography. Admittedly, you don't get a traditional electronic viewfinder, which might disappoint some photographers, but if you're comfortable composing your shots using the rear screen, there's an awful lot to like here.

The included Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens makes this deal even sweeter. Offering an equivalent focal range of 24-75mm, it's a fantastic everyday lens that covers everything from landscapes and travel photography to portraits and general snapshots. It's also remarkably compact, helping to keep the entire setup wonderfully portable, while its built-in vibration reduction helps you capture sharper handheld images. Better still, you're buying into Nikon's growing Z-mount system, so there's plenty of room to expand your lens collection as your photography develops.

At just $596.95, I think this Nikon Z30 kit represents fantastic value for money, especially when you consider that you're getting a proper interchangeable-lens camera with a large APS-C sensor and a versatile zoom lens for less than $600. Whether you're upgrading from your smartphone, buying your first mirrorless camera, or simply looking for something smaller to take on your travels, this is a deal I'd seriously consider. And with Adorama knocking a whopping $350 off the usual asking price before Black Friday has even officially begun, I certainly wouldn't overlook this one in the hope of finding something better on November 27.