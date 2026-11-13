The Fujifilm X-Half is becoming a cult classic – and with a $200 discount and a total price of just $449, I can see why

Right now, the Fujifilm X-Half has a very tempting $200 discount at Adorama, bringing the price down to just $449 from its usual $649.

For a camera that’s all about shooting for pleasure rather than chasing specs, that’s a genuinely attractive saving – and one that makes this already distinctive compact far easier to justify as an everyday carry or creative sidekick.

Save $200 Fujifilm X Half: was $649 now $449 at Adorama A 24% saving on a camera that was released in the summer – and a Fujifilm camera no less – is an exceedingly rare deal. I think the Fujifilm X Half at $599 will tempt more than a few photographers who had otherwise counted this charming little fixed-lens compact out. Don’t forget, it shoots 3:4 ‘half-frame’ images and boasts Fujifilm’s coveted Film Simulations, making it a compact camera like no other.

What makes the Fujifilm X-Half so appealing is its rather unconventional approach to photography. Inspired by traditional half-frame film cameras, it features a vertical shooting format that feels perfectly suited to modern photography, particularly for anyone who enjoys documenting everyday life, travel adventures, or creating visual stories. It's a camera that encourages you to think a little more carefully about composition and framing, rather than simply firing away and hoping for the best, and I think that's something increasingly rare in today's technology-driven camera market.

One of the things I particularly like about the X-Half is just how compact and straightforward it is. This isn't a camera designed to compete with Fujifilm's larger mirrorless bodies or replace your professional photography equipment. Instead, it's something you can slip into a jacket pocket, take almost anywhere, and simply enjoy using. Fujifilm's excellent Film Simulations are also a huge part of the appeal, allowing you to capture photographs with beautiful colors and distinctive character straight out of the camera, without spending hours editing images afterward.

Then the whole shooting experience is simple. With its fixed lens, wonderfully tactile controls, and charming retro-inspired design, the X-Half feels like a refreshing alternative to the increasingly complicated cameras we're seeing today. It's about enjoying photography for what it is, capturing those fleeting moments, and perhaps even rediscovering some of the excitement that first made you pick up a camera. Whether you're exploring a new city, spending time with family, or simply heading out for a walk, it's the kind of camera that makes you want to take photographs.

Of course, at its original price, the Fujifilm X-Half was always going to be something of a considered purchase, particularly when there are more technically capable cameras available for similar money. However, with this excellent $200 discount bringing the price down to just $449, I think the proposition becomes considerably more tempting. You're not necessarily buying it for outright performance or specifications; you're buying into a different photographic experience, and for enthusiasts who already own a larger camera system, it could make a wonderful everyday companion.

At $449, this is certainly one early Black Friday camera deal I wouldn't overlook. Saving $200 on a camera as distinctive as the Fujifilm X-Half makes it a far more attractive purchase, especially for photographers who appreciate Fujifilm's heritage and want to bring a little more fun back into their photography. We might see further discounts as November 27 approaches, but there's no guarantee, and this is already a tempting offer. If you've been considering picking up the X-Half or simply want a compact camera that offers something genuinely different, now could be a fantastic time to make the move!

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For more options, check out our guides to the best compact cameras and the best cameras for beginners.