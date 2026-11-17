Paris-based photo-editing software developer DxO has launched its Black Friday deals early, boasting up to 50% off across five applications, including the flagship RAW editor DxO PhotoLab 10, which has been slashed from $249.99 to $199.99.

DxO’s suite of programs is a popular alternative or complement to Adobe Creative Cloud, with it being known for its library of coveted Camera and Lens Modules and DeepPRIME noise-reduction software. Here’s what’s available…

Editing flagship Save $50 DxO PhotoLab 10: was $249.99 now $199.99 at DxO US DxO's flagship photo-editing software is a pro-grade RAW processor that's built to churn out edits of the finest quality. DxO PhotoLab 10 debuts Depth Masks, along with upgrades to its standard AI masking and intuitive U Point workflow. And that's before you consider the software's image organization features, range of manual edits, and coveted DeepPRIME noise reduction. Read more Read less ▼

Top plug-ins Save $30 DxO Nik Collection 9: was $179.99 now $149.99 at DxO US Nik Collection might just be the finest selection of photo-editing plug-ins on the market, and while it’s unlikely you’ll find all seven of the plug-ins useful, Analog Efex, Color Efex, and Silver Efex are worth the price of admission alone. If you’re a black-and-white photographer or into color grading, this comes highly recommended. Read more Read less ▼

Best deal Save $75 DxO FilmPack 8: was $149.99 now $74.99 at DxO US If you’re a fan of beanie hats, plaid shirts and retro cameras, then FilmPack 8 will certainly be of interest. This application is designed to recreate classic film, with DxO having gone so far as to use lab measurements of real film stock. It’s also the best deal, with a whopping 50% off the RRP. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 DxO PureRAW 6: was $139.99 now $99.99 at DxO US DxO PureRAW 6 focuses on corrections and denoising, as opposed to tonal adjustments. You’ll find everything PureRAW 6 has to offer in PhotoLab 10 ELITE, but if you’re an Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom user, access to DxO’s camera and lens modules could still make this a worthwhile addition to your workflow. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 DxO ViewPoint 6: was $129.99 now $99.99 at DxO US DxO’s geometry-based photo-editing software is designed to do the heavy lifting when correcting wonky buildings or warped faces due to optical distortions. ViewPoint 6 is the outfit’s latest release – only launched in October – so a $30 discount is a great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Also available for a healthy discount is Nik Collection 9, DxO’s seven-strong roster of plug-ins slashed from $179.99 to $149.99. FilmPack 8 boasts the biggest discount, with its selection of authentic film stocks plummeting to $74.99, which is 50% off.

For those who simply want to take advantage of DxO’s coveted Camera and Lens Modules, and DeepPRIME noise-reduction software, you can pay $99.99 down from $139.99 for PureRAW 6. And finally, the latest release from DxO, ViewPoint 6, is now just $99.99. Ideal software for those wanting to correct distortions by changing the geometry of their imagery.