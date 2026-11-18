When a multibillion dollar car brand hires Annie Leibovitz to shoot a celebrity, you might expect the car to be front and center. For the launch of Jaguar's latest model, though, she ended up doing something quite different, as you can see in the hero image above.

The brief was to shoot portraits of actor Florence Pugh, the company's first ambassador for its new era, alongside the Type 01, its new, electric grand tourer. "What interested me most about this portrait series was photographing two extraordinary and contrasting subjects," Leibovitz recalls.

"Florence brings warmth, presence and humanity, while the Type 01 is sculpted, precise and striking in its form," she continues. "Rather than treating the car as a backdrop, I wanted to photograph them both with the same curiosity, exploring their relationship as two distinct characters within the frame."

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Pugh, dressed head to toe in black leather, leans against the rear of the futuristic looking car, which fills the left of the frame. Behind them, a sloping concrete structure and a grassed-over bunker give the scene a Brutalist feel, and the whole image is graded in moody, painterly tones. It's all as far from the kind of glossy, standard car promo shot as you could imagine.

There's no gleaming three-quarter hero angle, no dramatic reflections. Instead, the car feels tucked away, almost hidden; and to me, that just makes me want to look all the more urgently. A classic case of "less is more".

Behind the scenes

"Collaborating with Annie Leibovitz on these images was a remarkable experience," says Pugh. "She has an incredible ability to capture character and individuality, and bringing that together with the bold vision of Type 01 made this a truly special creative collaboration."

Behind the scenes (Image credit: Jaguar)

Behind the scenes (Image credit: Jaguar)

Behind the scenes (Image credit: Jaguar)

To provide added insight, Jaguar has released this series of behind-the-scenes images by Kathryn MacLeod. They show Leibovitz working with the car inside an enormous hangar, in front of a pair of mottled gray painted backdrops. Gray, clearly, was the order of the day here, and the setup is surprisingly pared back.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One shot shows Leibovitz shooting handheld, stood just beyond the car's bonnet. In another, she's perched on a stool beside the car as an assistant holds a large diffused light on a boom. Elsewhere, the veteran portraitist sits outdoors reviewing images on a tablet, surrounded by tall mirror panels and black flags.

What this all signifies is that she approached photographing the Type 01 just as she would a person – against a painted backdrop, with soft, controlled light – rather than in the tightly managed light tunnels that are typical of car advertising photography.

Why it all makes sense

Departing from industry norms like this makes perfect sense, as the campaign is all part of Jaguar's push to reposition itself as a high-end, all-electric brand, a transformation that began with the divisive rebrand and Type 00 concept unveiled in late 2024.

Behind the scenes (Image credit: Jaguar)

The Type 01 is the first production car built on the company's new Jaguar Electric Architecture platform, and Jaguar describes it as the most technologically advanced and powerful model in its history, with design cues drawn from the E-type and XJS.

No wonder, then, that the brand was willing to do something different with the photography this time. As Carlee Hardaker, Jaguar's marketing and communications director, put it: "Florence Pugh is the face of our new era. Annie Leibovitz is the lens. Together, they capture the fearless creative vision that defines Jaguar today."