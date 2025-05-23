Can the Sony ZV-E10 still compete against today's vlogging and compact cameras?

The Sony ZV-E10 was definitely a needle-mover when it launched in 2021. While ostensibly a video and vlogging camera (hence the "V" in its name), and certainly boasting filming-first features, for many people it was a cheaper alternative to cameras like the Sony A6100 and A6400.

Since then, though, the competition for the Sony ZV-E10 has been fierce. After a few years figuring out a strategy, Canon has finally returned fire with the new Canon EOS R50 V – a rival vlogging camera that heavily outguns the ZV-E10 as well as its successor. Indeed, the Sony ZV-E10 II predictably outclasses the original model in every way.

But a third, unseen rival has emerged from the shadows: the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, which has not only taken the camera community by storm but the mainstream as well. It's a camera I see everywhere, from press events to family vacations.

So, in the distinctly different climate of 2025, is the Sony ZV-E10 still a camera worth investigating?

The Sony ZV-E10 puts vlogging and video first, but is also a good alternative to an A6XXX series camera (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Sony ZV-E10 vs the competition

Even when it was brand new, the Sony ZV-E10 had to overcome the hurdle of having the same aging 24.2MP sensor as the A6XXX line. Rather than being put out to pasture, it was put in a new camera and made it feel old right out of the gate.

This results in slower readout speeds and noisier images, especially at higher ISOs. On top of that, the old sensor means that the Sony ZV-E10 tops out at 4K 30p in 8-bit 4:2:0.

Which isn't to say that it doesn't still perform well, because if you work within its limitations then it will produce great results. The still and video quality isn't anything particularly special, but combined with a respectable 11fps burst mode and Sony's excellent autofocus, the Sony ZV-E10 is a very capable content creation machine in its own right.

However, when you look at today's market, its shortcomings are highlighted. The ZV-E10 II ups the ante to 4K 60p in 10-bit 4:2:2, thanks to a new sensor that also delivers superior image quality across the board.

Look to the Canon's EOS R50 V and you've got a top-to-bottom better designed vlogging camera, with ergonomics, menus and button placement that make for a better shooting experience. It likewise offers 4K 60p in 10-bit 4:2:2, along with 15fps burst shooting and noticeably better autofocus.

As for the Osmo Pocket 3, that's a completely different proposition altogether. While you wouldn't dream of using it for stills, and I find the autofocus a bit unreliable for precision filming, its party trick is its in-built gimbal for silky smooth handheld use, along with point-and-shoot simplicity.

For general purpose vlogging, it's pretty hard to beat – but it's a fixed-lens camera, so you get minimal creative control in terms of field of view and depth of field.

I've used the Sony ZV-E10 for filming recently and it's still capable of creating magic (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Sony ZV-E10: still worth it in 2025?

All of which may sound like the Sony ZV-E10 isn't worth a second look, but if you can find it at the right price then it very much is.

While I don't think most people particularly need 4K 60p, things like 10-bit 4:2:2 are definitely luxuries rather than essentials. And although the ZV-E10 isn't as good as today's cameras in terms of sensitivity, if you don't actually shoot at high ISOs then it makes little practical difference.

The Sony ZV-E10 is a capable interchangeable lens camera that's ideal for content creators stepping up from a phone or compact camera. Personally I don't think you can beat the Canon EOS R50 V in this particular arena, but having used the ZV-E10 very recently during some commercial video shooting I can hand on heart say that it still does a great job.

So if you've spotted a good deal, I say go for it. While you'll certainly appreciate the upgrades of other cameras if you have them, I don't think you'll really miss them if you don't.

