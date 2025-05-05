Compact mirrorless systems often compromise ergonomics or high-end features in order to create a smaller interchangeable lens camera. But, one camera that arguably strikes a better balance between size and features is the Sony A7CR.

Compact mirrorless cameras seem to be rising up the ranks of the most popular cameras alongside compact, fixed-lens cameras – and deservedly so. But many of the smaller mirrorless options are more entry-level in specifications and lack ergonomic grips. The Sony A7CR, however, is a camera that hits an unusual blend between size and specifications.

The Sony A7CR launched alongside the Sony A7C II in 2023, the latter which tends to get more attention as the more affordable option between the two. The two cameras look similar on the outside. But like on the Sony A7R V, the R indicates a high resolution option. The Sony A7CR boasts a 61MP full frame sensor, almost twice the resolution of the A7C II.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Read more: Sony a7C II vs. Sony a7CR

For a lot of creators, that added resolution is overkill, making the A7C II and it’s cheaper price tag the smarter choice. But compact mirrorless systems tend to be more entry-level, even among full-frame, which means the Sony A7CR delivers a high resolution that’s difficult to find among the more compact options.

Compact mirrorless cameras like the Panasonic Lumix S9, Sigma Bf, and Nikon Zf have megapixel counts in the 20s. Not every creator needs a high resolution, but the higher resolution sensor offers an advantage for cropping, large prints, and highly detailed work.

The other feature that strikes me most about the Sony A7CR is that it doesn’t eliminate the grip in the name of size. As much as I love lightweight cameras that I can carry all day, if it doesn’t have a comfortable grip, I won’t want to carry it all day. I don’t mind cameras without a grip for snapshots, but if I’m going to be holding a camera for hours, it’s going to need a grip. The grip on Sony’s mirrorless cameras isn’t among my favorites when working with heavy lenses, but it’s far better than no grip at all.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read more: Sony a7CR vs. Sony a7R V

The Sony A7CR isn’t the only camera to mix a small size with a high resolution. Another that comes to mind is the Leica Q3. But the Sony A7CR hits an unusual happy-medium between size and ergonomics, while also striking a balance between resolution and price. The Sony A7CR sits at a significantly lower price point than the Sony A7R V. I just wish Sony hadn’t also sacrificed the second memory card slot to keep the A7CR small.

As a 2023 launch, it’s not uncommon to find the Sony A7CR discounted from its usual list price of $2,998 / £3,199 / AU$4,599. The camera is currently $200 off the body-only option in the US at several retailers, while Wex Photo in the UK is offering the camera for £2,449.00 when you factor in £200 cashback.

You may also like

Looking for more high resolution options? Take a look at the best high-resolution cameras, or the best Sony cameras.