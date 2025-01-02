Sony stealth-launches two new mirrorless APS-C cameras

The launch of a new interchangeable lens camera usually comes with some fanfare, but Sony has just listed two new APS-C mirrorless cameras on its UK website with seemingly zero publicity. The cameras in question are updated versions of the popular A6100 an A6400 - the entry- and mid-range offerings in Sony's APS-C model range. The new cameras sport an 'A' suffix on their model names, making them the Alpha a6100A and a6400A. Adding an 'A' to a camera model name sometimes signifies it's designed for astrophotography - e.g. the Canon EOS Ra - but that's not the case here.

The 'old' Sony A6100 (Image credit: Matthew Richards/Digital Camera World)

So what's actually new about these 'new' cameras? From what we can tell, not much, as Sony isn't explicitly marketing any new or improved features. Some have speculated that Sony may be updating its cameras so they're fitted with a USB-C socket, replacing previous USB Micro-B ports. This rumor seems to stem from the EU's recent regulation that all smartphones and small rechargeable devices be USB-C compatible, which came into effect late last year, thereby forcing Apple to replace the iPhone's Lightning connector.

However, close scrutiny of the old vs. new A6400 camera specifications reveals that both cameras are supplied with a Micro USB cable, indicating no switch to USB-C. In fact, the only difference between the old and new A6400 is the charger that Sony supplies. In UK/EU models, this seems to have changed from Sony's AC-UUE12 AC-USB adaptor block (the battery is charged while it's inside the camera) to a BC-TRW charger. This is a standalone/traditional style battery charger which requires the battery to be removed from the camera for charging. The BC-TRW also has a battery power level indicator so you can monitor charging progress.

(Image credit: Sony)

In a world where phone and camera manufacturers are increasingly likely to not give you any battery charger at all - just a USB lead that you're expect to connect to your old phone/camera charger - Sony going back to a more traditional battery charger will be welcome news for some. I don't understand why it's decided to do this, especially as it's also resulted in the launch new camera models in the process. Maybe it does have something to do with the EU USB-C legislation that isn't immediately clear, and maybe there are other subtle camera changes too. We've reached out to Sony for more information.

Spot the difference: the Sony A7R IVa alongside the original A7R IV (Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

This isn't the first time Sony has stealth-launched new camera models that are only incrementally better than before. In April 2021 it gave us the revised Sony A7R IIIa and Sony A7R IVa. At the time we weren't particularly impressed by their marginal improvements, but they did at least offer tangible improvements over the original Sony A7R III and Sony A7R IV models, namely:

• LCD screen resolution has increased from 1.44 million dots to 2,359,296 dots

• The Sony logo under LCD monitor has been removed

• Both cameras now support USB 3.2

• There are also small changes in their battery life

We'll update this story should Sony's latest 'A'-revision cameras turn out to have more improvements than just a new battery charger.