Surprise No.1 shift as "finest stills camera ever made" overtakes Sony A7 V in Japan's best-selling sales chart

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C has unexpectedly surged back to No.1 in Japan's latest Yodobashi best-seller rankings – overtaking the Sony A7 V in a surprise shift at the top of the charts. The 100MP medium format flagship had previously fallen out of the ranking entirely.

The Sony A7 V had dominated the list since its launch in December 2025, holding the top position for months as one of Japan's most popular full-frame cameras. Its drop to second place marks the end of a long run at the top.

The latest Top 10 also shows a striking return in Japan's mid-range mirrorless market, with the Nikon Z50 II standard zoom kit re-entering the rankings after a nine-month absence.

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1. Hasselblad X2D II 100C Body

2. Sony A7 V Body

3. Fujifilm X-M5 + XC 15-45mm Lens Kit | Silver | Black

4. Fujifilm X-T30 III + XC 13-33mm Lens Kit | Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver

5. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

6. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black | White

7. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit | Silver | Black

8. Sony A7C II Body | Silver | Black

9. Nikon Z50 II + Z 16-50mm VR Lens Kit

10. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black | White

Hasselblad vs. Sony

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C Image credit: Hasselblad The Sony A7 V Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World

The X2D II 100C is an unusual camera to top a sales chart at this level. As a 100MP medium format flagship available for $7,399 / £6,400, it sits in a completely different price bracket to other cameras listed in Yodobashi's Top 10 – including the Sony A7 V (priced at $2,898 / £2,799) – yet it still managed to reclaim the top position in Japan.

It features 5-axis stabilization offering up to 10 stops, up to 15.3 stops of dynamic range, LiDAR-assisted AF (autofocus), and Hasselblad's signature color science, all designed for high-end stills performance.

By contrast, the Sony A7 V pushes forward with a 33MP partially stacked sensor and upgraded AI subject detection – making it a highly capable hybrid full-frame model – though its video performance is facing competition from rivals...

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Fujifilm dominates Top 5

The Fujifilm X-M5 Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World The Fujifilm X-T30 III Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World

Fujifilm dominates the upper end of Japan's rankings, with two cameras in the Top 5. The X-M5 kit sits in third place, followed by the X-T30 III kit in fourth.

Both are retro cameras featuring a 26.1-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor paired with the X-Processor 5 – an award-winning combination recognized for its strong image quality and performance.

The next Yodobashi update will reveal whether the Sony A7V can return to No.1, or if the Hasselblad X2D II 100X will hold onto its position at the top of Japan's best-seller chart. Also entering the mix is Sony's A7R VI, which arrived in June and could further shake up the rankings.

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