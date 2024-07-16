I've tried a lot of smart home security cameras and THESE are the deals that interest me!

By
published

Amazon promotes Blink & Ring cameras because they own the companies – but there are hidden great deals!

EufyCam 3 S330
(Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

My house is perforated with drill holes from the assorted smart home cameras I've tested from my years at DCW. 

When Prime Day comes round there are always some very obvious deals on great products like the Blink Mini 2 (which is a great device, don't get me wrong) but for some reason the Amazon-owned brands Blink and Ring do seem to get a lot more attention, so I've compiled a list of some of the other excellent deals which might not be getting as much promotion but are just as good – if not better – deals.

Eufy S330 2x 4K bundlenow £319

Eufy S330 2x 4K bundle | was £499 | now £319

Save 36% on this brilliant security system that comes with no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub. If you're lucky enough to be able to place the cameras where they get some sun, you can also avoid ever charging them thanks to the solar panels and the 4K resolution is amazing. I still use this system on my home.

View Deal
2 x Arlo Pro 5was £429.99now £199.99

2 x Arlo Pro 5 | was £429.99 | now £199.99

SAVE £230 (53%) This camera system has high quality 2K resolution, an amazing battery which can last up to 8 months without attention, a spotlight (which can deliver color night vision) and siren – great as a deterrent. The ability to use via the app without a monthly fee is appreciated too (though AI does need the sub).

View Deal
2x Blink Outdoor + Mini 2was £189.98 Now £73.99

2x Blink Outdoor + Mini 2 | was £189.98 | Now £73.99

Save £115.99 – 61% on this bundle of Blink cameras which includes the updated Blink Mini 2, ideal for tucking anywhere, and a two-camera system which thanks to long-life batteries ban be tucked discretely anywhere on a home.

View Deal

