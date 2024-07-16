I've tried a lot of smart home security cameras and THESE are the deals that interest me!

My house is perforated with drill holes from the assorted smart home cameras I've tested from my years at DCW.

When Prime Day comes round there are always some very obvious deals on great products like the Blink Mini 2 (which is a great device, don't get me wrong) but for some reason the Amazon-owned brands Blink and Ring do seem to get a lot more attention, so I've compiled a list of some of the other excellent deals which might not be getting as much promotion but are just as good – if not better – deals.

Eufy S330 2x 4K bundle | was £499 | now £319 Save 36% on this brilliant security system that comes with no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub. If you're lucky enough to be able to place the cameras where they get some sun, you can also avoid ever charging them thanks to the solar panels and the 4K resolution is amazing. I still use this system on my home.

2 x Arlo Pro 5 | was £429.99 | now £199.99 SAVE £230 (53%) This camera system has high quality 2K resolution, an amazing battery which can last up to 8 months without attention, a spotlight (which can deliver color night vision) and siren – great as a deterrent. The ability to use via the app without a monthly fee is appreciated too (though AI does need the sub).

As well as testing the Eufy system for an extended period (and indeed you can read my review of the S330), we've tried many of the Arlo cameras which are excellent. Their styling, to be honest, does put the Amazon brands to shame and the company does – through their optional hub – also offer compatibility with Apple's HomeKit which neither Blink or Ring do.

I've also spotted a great price on the Arlo floodlight which we've I've tested too.

But I'm not going to say that you shouldn't also check out the surprisingly price-efficient Blink bundle with 2 Blink Outdoor cameras and a Blink Mini 2.

2x Blink Outdoor + Mini 2 | was £189.98 | Now £73.99 Save £115.99 – 61% on this bundle of Blink cameras which includes the updated Blink Mini 2, ideal for tucking anywhere, and a two-camera system which thanks to long-life batteries ban be tucked discretely anywhere on a home.

