Sony's A7R V 61MP mirrorless camera drops in price again!
Grab the Sony A7R V from Park Cameras for £2,747 after cashback
Sony's high-resolution A7R V full-frame mirrorless is now available at an even lower price than we saw it over Black Friday. Taking advantage of the £400 cashback from Sony, you can now pick up this 61-megapixel beast of a camera for just at Park Cameras for just £2,747
Sony A7R V|was £3,899|now £2,747
SAVE £810 at Park Cameras with £400 cashback With its 61MP full-frame sensor, 8K video, and AI-based AF tracking, this is as good as it gets for Sony tech - now at an even lower price! You have to pay £3,147 now - but claim the cashback direct from Sony
Combining high resolution with exceptional precision, the Sony a7R V is the ideal mirrorless camera for detail-oriented creators. It features a 61MP full-frame sensor, an advanced AI-driven autofocus system with sophisticated subject recognition, 8K video recording, and 8-stop image stabilization. This fifth-generation a7R is a versatile and dependable choice for both photography and videography.
The camera’s 61MP Exmor R CMOS sensor, with its back-illuminated design, delivers outstanding image quality. It offers high resolution, exceptional clarity, low noise, and a wide 15-stop dynamic range. The sensor's construction enhances image quality, and a copper wiring layer significantly boosts data transmission speed, enabling 14-bit, high-resolution stills with a native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to 50-102400.
8K 24p and 4K 60p Video capabilities leverage its high-resolution sensor and rapid processing power, the a7R V supports UHD 8K 24p and UHD 4K 60p XAVC HS 10-bit video recording using the full sensor width and full pixel readout, resulting in impressive sharpness and realism. With a Super 35 crop, full pixel readout is available at up to UHD 4K 30p, or 6.2K oversampling can be utilized for even greater detail - making this an amazing camera for creatives looking for a solid option for photography and video.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.