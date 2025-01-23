Sony's A7R V 61MP mirrorless camera drops in price again!

Sony's high-resolution A7R V full-frame mirrorless is now available at an even lower price than we saw it over Black Friday. Taking advantage of the £400 cashback from Sony, you can now pick up this 61-megapixel beast of a camera for just at Park Cameras for just £2,747

Sony A7R V|was £3,899|now £2,747

SAVE £810 at Park Cameras with £400 cashback With its 61MP full-frame sensor, 8K video, and AI-based AF tracking, this is as good as it gets for Sony tech - now at an even lower price! You have to pay £3,147 now - but claim the cashback direct from Sony

Combining high resolution with exceptional precision, the Sony a7R V is the ideal mirrorless camera for detail-oriented creators. It features a 61MP full-frame sensor, an advanced AI-driven autofocus system with sophisticated subject recognition, 8K video recording, and 8-stop image stabilization. This fifth-generation a7R is a versatile and dependable choice for both photography and videography.

The camera’s 61MP Exmor R CMOS sensor, with its back-illuminated design, delivers outstanding image quality. It offers high resolution, exceptional clarity, low noise, and a wide 15-stop dynamic range. The sensor's construction enhances image quality, and a copper wiring layer significantly boosts data transmission speed, enabling 14-bit, high-resolution stills with a native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to 50-102400.

8K 24p and 4K 60p Video capabilities leverage its high-resolution sensor and rapid processing power, the a7R V supports UHD 8K 24p and UHD 4K 60p XAVC HS 10-bit video recording using the full sensor width and full pixel readout, resulting in impressive sharpness and realism. With a Super 35 crop, full pixel readout is available at up to UHD 4K 30p, or 6.2K oversampling can be utilized for even greater detail - making this an amazing camera for creatives looking for a solid option for photography and video.