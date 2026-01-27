Benro wants to make the world's most impressive variable ND filter

Variable neutral density filters enable you to choose exactly how much light you want to restrict for your camera's sensor, allowing you to capture long exposures for effects that freeze movement, create light trails, or make moving crowds vanish.

However, even the best variable NDs aren't perfect. Their density range is somewhat limited, and if you get close to their maximum density, an obvious X shape becomes visible. Of course you could switch to separate neutral density filters to avoid this, but that means more gear to carry.

Benro reckons it's got the answer with its NE1 prototype. Touted as the world's first electronic variable ND filter, it's electronically adjustable between ND3 and ND64 densities (1.5-6 stops of light transmission reduction). Buttons on the filter itself are used to switch between densities, or the filter can be wirelessly controlled from Benro's NC1 Bluetooth remote controller. This can be hand held, or it'll clip into a camera hot shoe. It's a convenient control system that eliminates any risk of knocking your camera during a long exposure, and lets you position your camera in hard-to-reach locations. The remote even includes a light sensor that will automatically adjust the filter's ND level in real time, depending on the brightness of ambient light.

Benro says the NE1 filter uses Corning optical glass, multi-layer nano coating, and an "advanced single layer DLC liquid crystal film" to provide high image quality, limiting light interference and eliminating the X-shape effect that plagues traditional variable NDs. Color rendering accuracy is also high, with a claimed CRI of over 90. Conventional fixed ND filters can also be stacked in front of the NE1 to further increase filter density.

The filter itself pairs with a spring-loaded adjustable holder that covers 67-82mm filter thread diameters. It's not yet clear how the NC1 filter is powered, but a USB-C port hints at a small rechargeable battery possibly being concealed somewhere within the filter frame.

The NE1 looks like an innovative and intriguing new product. It's currently about to enter the funding stage, with an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign set to launch on February 3rd.

This isn't the first time Benro has come up with an impressive electronic take on what has traditionally been a manual photographic product. Back in March 2023 I reported on a Kickstarter campaign for the Benro Theta: a motorized, auto-levelling tripod. It looked amazing from the promo material, however since then a worrying number of backers seem to still be without any Theta to show for their investment.

Backing any crowdfunded project always comes with a very real risk that you might never receive the product you're investing in.