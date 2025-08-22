Sony A7CR price slashed by £750 – this mini full-frame powerhouse is now cheaper than ever

The Sony A7CR is now available for just £2,449, down from its original price of £3,199 at London Camera Exchange – saving you a huge £750. For a camera that delivers full-frame performance in a compact, travel-friendly package, this is a deal worth getting excited about.

The A7CR offers Sony’s latest imaging technology in a body that’s significantly smaller and lighter than most full-frame options, making it perfect for photographers who want professional quality without the bulk.

Use code SONYSAVE at checkout to get this price. Read more ▼

This price drop makes the A7CR even more appealing to those who value portability but refuse to compromise on image quality. Inside its small frame is a 61MP back-illuminated full-frame sensor, the same as found in Sony’s flagship A7R V, meaning you’re getting incredible resolution and dynamic range in a camera you can slip into a small shoulder bag. It’s an ideal choice for travel photographers, street shooters and anyone who wants to capture high-resolution images on the move.

Autofocus performance is another area where the A7CR shines. Sony’s real-time tracking and real-time Eye AF are both included, making it easy to keep your subject sharp whether you’re shooting portraits, wildlife or fast-moving action. Combined with 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, the A7CR makes handheld shooting easier and more reliable, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Video shooters will also appreciate what’s on offer here. The A7CR is capable of 4K recording at up to 60p with full pixel readout, as well as offering advanced colour profiles for more control in post-production. It’s a hybrid camera that’s just as comfortable shooting cinematic video as it is delivering pin-sharp stills, all without the weight of a larger body.

This £750 saving is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the A7CR since launch, and it puts a seriously powerful camera within easier reach. If you’ve been holding out for a high-resolution, travel-friendly full-frame camera that can handle both stills and video without compromise, this might be the perfect time to buy.

With the A7CR, you’re essentially getting flagship-level image quality in a body small enough to take everywhere – and now, thanks to this offer, you can do it while keeping a lot more money in your pocket.

At £2,449, using the discount code SONYSAVE at checkout, this is a deal that won’t stick around for long.