Pixii Max camera drops $500 – a serious Leica rangefinder rival just got more tempting
Save $500 on the Pixii Max – The digital rangefinder that's shaking things up
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There’s something quietly disruptive happening in the rangefinder world right now, and it’s coming from a brand that’s not afraid to challenge the status quo.
The Pixii Max, a digital rangefinder designed with a distinctly modern philosophy, is now down to $4,499 from $4,999, saving you a cool $500.
For anyone who has long admired the Leica M system but balked at the price of entry, this deal makes the Pixii Max an even more compelling proposition.
The Pixii Max is a modern full-frame digital rangefinder that blends classic M-mount shooting with a bold, screen-free, connected workflow.
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At its core, the Pixii Max isn’t trying to be a Leica clone; it’s carving out its own lane. Built around a full-frame sensor and designed exclusively for M-mount lenses, it delivers the coveted rangefinder shooting experience with a refreshingly digital-first approach. There’s no rear screen here, pushing you to stay present in the moment, much like shooting film, while still benefiting from modern connectivity and workflow.
Performance-wise, the Pixii Max holds its own. The image quality is crisp, detailed, and rich with character, especially when paired with high-end M glass. It’s a camera that rewards deliberate shooting, appealing to photographers who value process as much as results. In many ways, it feels like a bridge between old-world craftsmanship and contemporary minimalism.
What really sets Pixii apart, though, is its philosophy. With cloud-based storage, smartphone integration, and firmware-driven evolution, it’s a system designed to grow with you. It strips away distractions while quietly adding conveniences that make sense in today’s connected world - something even the most traditional rangefinders have been slow to embrace.
At $4,499, this deal positions the Pixii Max as one of the most interesting alternatives in the premium rangefinder space. It’s still an investment, no doubt. Still, with $500 off, it becomes a far more accessible entry point into a unique shooting experience that blends heritage, innovation, and just the right amount of rebellion.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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