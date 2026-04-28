New DJI Mic Mini 2 says color is the way to improve portable audio capture from its already-popular magnetic microphone
DJI's new Mic Mini 2 says sound and style can go together for vloggers looking for a new compact microphone
DJI has collaborated with artist Victo Ngai (a Society of Illustrators Gold Medalist, since you ask) to create four colorful magnetic covers for the new DJI Mic Mini 2, released today.
The entry-level microphone is designed for vloggers and others wanting a low-cost (below $100), lightweight, portable microphone system, with a single or multiple 11g microphones with built-in transmitters (TX) and a receiver (RX) that plugs into your phone's USB-C socket.
DJI say the new selection of cases will help creators match the style to any scene. The covers are Dawn (purple), Surge (blue and green), Blaze (red/orange), and Glimmer (black gold) and attach magnetically, just as the mic does to the small magnet underneath the garment, as well as a range of artist-designed covers seen above.Article continues below
Additionally, for users of DJI's Osmo devices (Pocket 3, Pocket 4, Osmo Action 5, Osmo Action 6, Osmo Nano and Osmo 360), the Mic (TX) can be connected wirelessly without the need for any additional gear.
This is an update to the DJI Mic Mini, 48kHz, 24-bit audio. There is now a choice of modes (Regular, Rich, and Bright) and two-level noise cancellation (offering alternatives for quieter indoor settings as opposed to noisier outdoor environments). As before, there is automatic limiting, five-level gain adjustment, and dual-track recording, all controlled with the DJI Mimo app.
Battery cases can top the devices up to 48 hours, though DJI claims that in ideal circumstances the transmitter can deliver over 11 hours and receiver over 10.
DJI has set prices at £89 GBP for the full bundle – DJI Mic Mini 2 (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) – and £49 for the DJI Mic Mini 2 (1 TX + 1 Mobile RX + Charging Case). They are shipping in the UK from DJI's own store and other retailers today.
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• See on DJI website (link does not work in the USA, due to availability)
I wonder how long before this appears in our guide to the best wireless microphones in place of the older DJI Mic Mini?
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
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