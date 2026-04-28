DJI has collaborated with artist Victo Ngai (a Society of Illustrators Gold Medalist, since you ask) to create four colorful magnetic covers for the new DJI Mic Mini 2, released today.

The entry-level microphone is designed for vloggers and others wanting a low-cost (below $100), lightweight, portable microphone system, with a single or multiple 11g microphones with built-in transmitters (TX) and a receiver (RX) that plugs into your phone's USB-C socket.

DJI say the new selection of cases will help creators match the style to any scene. The covers are Dawn (purple), Surge (blue and green), Blaze (red/orange), and Glimmer (black gold) and attach magnetically, just as the mic does to the small magnet underneath the garment, as well as a range of artist-designed covers seen above.

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The DJI Mic Mini 2 here with the 'Dawn' color cover and the Phone RX. (Image credit: DJI)

Additionally, for users of DJI's Osmo devices (Pocket 3, Pocket 4, Osmo Action 5, Osmo Action 6, Osmo Nano and Osmo 360), the Mic (TX) can be connected wirelessly without the need for any additional gear.

This is an update to the DJI Mic Mini, 48kHz, 24-bit audio. There is now a choice of modes (Regular, Rich, and Bright) and two-level noise cancellation (offering alternatives for quieter indoor settings as opposed to noisier outdoor environments). As before, there is automatic limiting, five-level gain adjustment, and dual-track recording, all controlled with the DJI Mimo app.

Battery cases can top the devices up to 48 hours, though DJI claims that in ideal circumstances the transmitter can deliver over 11 hours and receiver over 10.

Surge colored mic cover (Image credit: DJI)

DJI has set prices at £89 GBP for the full bundle – DJI Mic Mini 2 (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case) – and £49 for the DJI Mic Mini 2 (1 TX + 1 Mobile RX + Charging Case). They are shipping in the UK from DJI's own store and other retailers today.

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• See on DJI website (link does not work in the USA, due to availability)

I wonder how long before this appears in our guide to the best wireless microphones in place of the older DJI Mic Mini?