Save a HUGE $300 on the Nikon Z6 III

The Nikon Z6 III is an exceptional enthusiast camera, packing much of the pro-level performance of the Nikon Z8 into a more accessible full-frame body with a 24.5MP sensor. We awarded it a glowing five-star review, and the only thing that kept me from purchasing one was its £2,699 launch price—just a bit beyond my budget.

Now, that price barrier has disappeared thanks to this fantastic deal. You can get the body-only Z6 III for just $2,196.95—a substantial $300 discount! And to sweeten the deal, Adorama is throwing in a free spare battery, a Lexar 256GB, and a subscription to Capture One Pro editing software.

Nikon Z6 III: was $2,496.95 now $2,196.95 at Adorama US Save $300 at Adorama with bonus gifts The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.



💲Price Match:

B&H: $2,196.95

Key features include a new ‘partially stacked’ image sensor for blazing-fast performance, an ultra-high-resolution HDR wide-gamut viewfinder that delivers an incredibly lifelike display, and a fully articulating vari-angle screen—making the Z6 III significantly more vlogger-friendly than its predecessors.

Additionally, for photographers who thrive in low light, the advanced autofocus system performs exceptionally well, virtually seeing in the dark. Overall, it’s an outstanding all-rounder.