Rumors swirl as Leica Q2 Monochrom faces retirement
The end of the Leica Q2 Monochrom era… All eyes on a possible Q3 replacement
Rumors out of Japan suggest that the Leica Q2 Monochrom is quietly heading for retirement, with production discontinued and remaining stock set to slowly disappear from retailers. It is a familiar story in the Leica world - one that signals not just the end of a chapter, but the beginning of speculation about what might come next.
For those still tempted, the Leica Q2 Monochrom can still be found new at big names such as B&H in the US or Park Cameras in the UK, though the availability for this full-frame compact that only shoots in black and white will almost certainly dwindle in the months ahead.
As someone who has closely followed Leica’s Monochrom journey, I’m not surprised. The Q2 Monochrom, first unveiled on November 10, 2020, has enjoyed a healthy run but is beginning to feel long in the tooth. In Leica years, five years is a long time, and considering that the Leica M11 Monochrom has now been on the market for over two years since its release on April 13, 2023, the timing feels right for a Q3 Monochrom to take its place.
In fact, it makes perfect sense. Leica has always maintained a careful rhythm when it comes to refreshing its Monochrom line, and the Q series - with its fixed 28mm Summilux - has been a natural home for those who want a pure black-and-white tool in a compact form. With the full-color-sensored Q3 already out, the next logical step is to bring that Monochrom magic to its most recent body with its high-resolution 60 megapixel sensor. The industry may be surprised by the rumor, but for Leica aficionados, it feels almost inevitable, if not overdue.
Speculating on what a Q3 Monochrom might bring is part of the fun. Personally, I would love to see it inherit some of the tricks from the M11 line: built-in memory, Leica Content Credentials, and the same no-nonsense approach to file security and workflow that makes the M11 Monochrom such a compelling tool. Leica has shown it can innovate while staying true to its heritage, and the Q3 Monochrom would be the perfect stage to continue that balance.
The only lingering question is the lens. Will Leica stick with the tried-and-true 28mm f/1.7 Summilux, which has defined the Q series from the very beginning, or will it take a gamble and introduce the newly minted 43mm f/2 APO Summicron - as used on the Leica Q3 43?
My instinct says the 28mm will remain the cornerstone of the line. However, if enough of the user base clamours for it, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Leica producing a Q3 43M (or Monochrom) further down the road. Leica has always known how to create demand by keeping things exclusive.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For now, the Q2 Monochrom continues to sit proudly in shop windows and online baskets, but its days are clearly numbered. A successor feels overdue, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that Leica won’t leave the gap unfilled for long.
Shop Leica Q2 Monochrom
Check out all the best cameras for black and white, and compare all the best full-frame compact cameras
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.