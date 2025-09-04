Rumors out of Japan suggest that the Leica Q2 Monochrom is quietly heading for retirement, with production discontinued and remaining stock set to slowly disappear from retailers. It is a familiar story in the Leica world - one that signals not just the end of a chapter, but the beginning of speculation about what might come next.

For those still tempted, the Leica Q2 Monochrom can still be found new at big names such as B&H in the US or Park Cameras in the UK, though the availability for this full-frame compact that only shoots in black and white will almost certainly dwindle in the months ahead.

rear screen on the Leica Q2 Monochrom (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

As someone who has closely followed Leica’s Monochrom journey, I’m not surprised. The Q2 Monochrom, first unveiled on November 10, 2020, has enjoyed a healthy run but is beginning to feel long in the tooth. In Leica years, five years is a long time, and considering that the Leica M11 Monochrom has now been on the market for over two years since its release on April 13, 2023, the timing feels right for a Q3 Monochrom to take its place.

In fact, it makes perfect sense. Leica has always maintained a careful rhythm when it comes to refreshing its Monochrom line, and the Q series - with its fixed 28mm Summilux - has been a natural home for those who want a pure black-and-white tool in a compact form. With the full-color-sensored Q3 already out, the next logical step is to bring that Monochrom magic to its most recent body with its high-resolution 60 megapixel sensor. The industry may be surprised by the rumor, but for Leica aficionados, it feels almost inevitable, if not overdue.

Speculating on what a Q3 Monochrom might bring is part of the fun. Personally, I would love to see it inherit some of the tricks from the M11 line: built-in memory, Leica Content Credentials, and the same no-nonsense approach to file security and workflow that makes the M11 Monochrom such a compelling tool. Leica has shown it can innovate while staying true to its heritage, and the Q3 Monochrom would be the perfect stage to continue that balance.

The 28mm f/1.7 Summilux lens on the Leica Q2 Monochrom (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The only lingering question is the lens. Will Leica stick with the tried-and-true 28mm f/1.7 Summilux, which has defined the Q series from the very beginning, or will it take a gamble and introduce the newly minted 43mm f/2 APO Summicron - as used on the Leica Q3 43?

My instinct says the 28mm will remain the cornerstone of the line. However, if enough of the user base clamours for it, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Leica producing a Q3 43M (or Monochrom) further down the road. Leica has always known how to create demand by keeping things exclusive.

For now, the Q2 Monochrom continues to sit proudly in shop windows and online baskets, but its days are clearly numbered. A successor feels overdue, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that Leica won’t leave the gap unfilled for long.

