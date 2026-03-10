Panasonic S5 II lens bundle DROPS by £600 in the Amazon sale
Massive £600 discount makes this Panasonic full-frame kit a standout deal
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into Panasonic’s full-frame system, the current Amazon Spring sale has produced a seriously tempting offer.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 II bundled with the Panasonic Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 has dropped to just £1,399, down from its usual £1,999. That’s a substantial £600 saving, making this one of the most attractive hybrid camera deals available during the event.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is a powerful hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera built around a 24.2MP sensor, offering fast phase-hybrid autofocus, excellent image stabilisation, and professional-grade 6K and 4K video capabilities for both photographers and filmmakers.
The Lumix S5 II marked a major moment for Panasonic when it launched, introducing phase-detection autofocus to the company’s full-frame lineup for the first time. For years Panasonic cameras were loved for their video capabilities but criticised for autofocus performance. The S5 II changed that narrative overnight, delivering fast, reliable subject tracking that finally brought the system fully into line with its rivals.
At the heart of the camera sits a 24.2MP full-frame sensor capable of producing beautifully detailed stills with excellent dynamic range. It’s also a camera that feels designed for real-world shooting, with robust build quality, effective weather sealing and excellent ergonomics that make it comfortable to use for long sessions.
Videographers are particularly well served here. The S5 II is a true hybrid powerhouse, capable of recording high-quality 6K video along with a range of advanced codecs and colour profiles. Panasonic’s video heritage really shows through, giving creators the tools they need whether they’re shooting commercial work, YouTube content, or short films.
The included 50mm f/1.8 lens makes this bundle especially appealing. A classic focal length for portraits, street photography and everyday shooting, it offers bright aperture performance, sharp optics and lightweight handling. Together, the camera and lens create a versatile setup that can handle everything from professional assignments to creative personal projects.
Considering the camera launched as a serious enthusiast and professional hybrid tool, seeing the Panasonic Lumix S5 II with a fast 50mm lens drop to £1,399 is genuinely impressive. A £600 saving in the Amazon Spring sale makes this one of the standout full-frame camera bundles available right now.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
