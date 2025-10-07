Panasonic Lumix S5D twin-lens kit slashed to £899 in the Prime Sale

The Panasonic Lumix S5D kit with the 18-40mm zoom and 50mm prime lenses is now going for just £899 at Amazon - a drop from the previous price of around £1,100, meaning you’re saving about £201 on a bundle that’s ready to shoot straight out of the box.

This deal represents serious bang for your buck. You’re not just getting a camera body - you’re getting a full-frame mirrorless system with two lenses included, a zoom and a “nifty fifty”.

The 18-40mm zoom offers useful versatility for everyday shooting, while the 50mm prime gives you a fast aperture option for portraits, low light, or creative depth of field effects. Combined, the kit gives you a complete starter setup without having to hunt for separate lenses.

Under the hood, the S5D shares much of its DNA with Panasonic’s S5 series: a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, in-body image stabilisation, and serious video credentials (4K recording, internal 10-bit, etc.). The addition of LiDAR focusing (on the “D” variant) gives it some edge in subject detection and autofocus performance. For your money, you’re getting a hybrid tool capable of both strong stills and video output - something that used to cost far more.

Owners who’ve used this lens combo often point out that while the zoom may not rival pro F2.8 zooms in brightness, its compactness and light weight make it ideal for on-the-move shooting. The 50mm prime more than makes up for it in low light and portrait scenarios. Reviewers commend the image quality, dynamic range, and flexibility. In short: this is not a barebones “entry” bundle - it’s a very usable kit that can grow with you.

As always, with Prime Big Deal Days, don’t expect this price to hang around. Amazon could revert to higher figures or the stock may run dry at any time. If this has been on your wishlist, now’s the moment to leap - a full-frame mirrorless kit plus two lenses for £899 is a steal in today’s market.