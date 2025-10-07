Panasonic Lumix S5D twin-lens kit slashed to £899 in the Prime Sale
Panasonic S5D twin-lens kit deal - two lenses for one low price!
The Panasonic Lumix S5D kit with the 18-40mm zoom and 50mm prime lenses is now going for just £899 at Amazon - a drop from the previous price of around £1,100, meaning you’re saving about £201 on a bundle that’s ready to shoot straight out of the box.
This deal gives you two lenses for the price of one - offering you a nifty 50mm f/1.8 in addition to the standard kit zoom. A brilliant full-frame mirrorless camera kit for the price.
This deal represents serious bang for your buck. You’re not just getting a camera body - you’re getting a full-frame mirrorless system with two lenses included, a zoom and a “nifty fifty”.
The 18-40mm zoom offers useful versatility for everyday shooting, while the 50mm prime gives you a fast aperture option for portraits, low light, or creative depth of field effects. Combined, the kit gives you a complete starter setup without having to hunt for separate lenses.
Under the hood, the S5D shares much of its DNA with Panasonic’s S5 series: a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, in-body image stabilisation, and serious video credentials (4K recording, internal 10-bit, etc.). The addition of LiDAR focusing (on the “D” variant) gives it some edge in subject detection and autofocus performance. For your money, you’re getting a hybrid tool capable of both strong stills and video output - something that used to cost far more.
Owners who’ve used this lens combo often point out that while the zoom may not rival pro F2.8 zooms in brightness, its compactness and light weight make it ideal for on-the-move shooting. The 50mm prime more than makes up for it in low light and portrait scenarios. Reviewers commend the image quality, dynamic range, and flexibility. In short: this is not a barebones “entry” bundle - it’s a very usable kit that can grow with you.
As always, with Prime Big Deal Days, don’t expect this price to hang around. Amazon could revert to higher figures or the stock may run dry at any time. If this has been on your wishlist, now’s the moment to leap - a full-frame mirrorless kit plus two lenses for £899 is a steal in today’s market.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
