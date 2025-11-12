Our long-time favorite Sony A7 III camera drops to lowest price ever!
Want a full-frame Sony camera for under a grand? The Sony A7 III, now available for £969 at Amazon - beating the price we saw in the Prime sale
The Sony A7 III has long been a staple in Amazon’s Prime Day camera deals -and this year is no different. You can now pick up the Sony A7 III for just £969, down from £1,169, saving you a solid £200.
That’s a great price on a camera that’s still hugely relevant, even years after launch, thanks to its reliable autofocus, excellent image quality and robust all-round performance.
Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization, and 4K video.<p><strong>💰 Perfect all-round setup<br /> ✅ Highly sophisticated AF system<br /> ❌ Burst shooting slower than modern standards <p>Price match:<strong> <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=25687&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cliftoncameras.co.uk%2Fsony-a7-iii-digital-camera-body" target="_blank"><strong>Clifton Cameras - £969
Whether you're shooting portraits, landscapes, or video, the A7 III is the kind of camera that just gets the job done. Its 24.2MP full-frame sensor offers rich detail and fantastic dynamic range, while the 693-point phase-detect AF system still holds its own against newer rivals. You also get 10fps burst shooting and solid battery life that lasts longer than most mirrorless competitors.
Video shooters won’t be disappointed either, with 4K recording across the full sensor width, flat colour profiles for grading, and dual card slots for peace of mind on longer shoots. It’s no surprise that the A7 III remains a go-to camera for hybrid creators and enthusiasts who want top-tier performance without going all-in on flagship pricing.
At £969, this is one of the best full-frame camera deals you’ll find during Prime, especially if you're after a proven all-rounder that still holds its ground in 2025.
Whether it's your first full-frame or a reliable second body, the Sony A7 III still delivers where it counts.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
