Nikon has uncovered a manufacturing error with three of its current model mirrorless cameras, issuing an apology and free repairs for affected creators. On March 17, Nikon issued a service advisory for certain Z6 III, Z5 II, and ZR cameras that “were manufactured using parts that do not meet our quality standards.”

Not all models of the three cameras are affected, but owners of the cameras should check their cameras' serial numbers against the list of affected cameras. The service advisory was issued for several regions, including the US, Europe, and Australia. Canada did not receive any of the affected models for the Z6 III and Z5 II; the service advisory in Canada is only for the ZR. Similarly, the service advisory in Singapore is only for the Z5 II, as no affected Z6 III or ZR were sold in the region.

“We have learned that certain Z6 III, Z5 II, and ZR cameras were manufactured using parts that do not meet our quality standards, and this may cause the cameras to become inoperable,” the service advisory reads. “We have identified the range of serial numbers for the affected Z6 III, Z5 II, and ZR camera units, and would like to inform customers of our response to this issue.”

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The Nikon Z5 II (Image credit: Future)

Nikon will begin repairing affected cameras on March 23. The company says the repairs will be covered free of charge for affected cameras, including shipping costs.

Photographers and videographers using one of the affected models can check to see whether their camera is part of the service advisory by finding the camera’s serial number, located on the back of the camera underneath the flip-out LCD screen. Users can enter that number into Nikon’s online service portal to see if their model is affected and, if so, receive instructions for the free repair.

The Nikon ZR

Nikon notes that repairs will be covered even if the camera’s warranty has expired.

The company did not specify which parts were affected.

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“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused,” Nikon wrote. “Please be assured that Nikon is continuously working and taking measures to further improve the quality of our product. Therefore, we hope that you will continue to choose Nikon for your photographic needs.”

Nikon users can check their serial number from Nikon’s Service Advisory for their region (US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore).

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