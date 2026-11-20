MPB saved 370 tons of camera gear from landfill or e-waste – and turned it into $223 million for customers
The camera retailer recirculated 672,000 items this year – avoiding around 4,840 tons of CO2e pollution
Now more than ever, consumers are aware of the effect their purchases have on the environment. Between the ongoing financial and climate crises, more and more people are choosing to buy and gift used – recirculating existing products into the economy, rather than relying on the production and pollution of new items.
MPB, one of the world's biggest used camera specialists, has hit some huge milestone when it comes to the circular economy. The retailer now recirculates 772,000 cameras, lenses and accessories per year – saving equipment from turning into e-waste while saving its customers an average of 33% versus buying goods new.
That's according to the company's latest impact report, part of its financial year (FY) 2026 filings.
Under its CEO, Matt Barker, the company has put green initiatives at the heart of its business. And far from an exercise in corporate box-ticking, it really has become key to how the brand operates – and in the current socio-economic climate, it's resonating with customers.
Over the course of FY26, MPB recirculated 672,000 items via its buyers and sellers, earning customers some $223 million / £170 million / AU$335 million.
"At MPB we continue to lead the way in end-to-end recommerce: buying, checking, warranting and reselling used photography and videography gear," said Barker.
"Our approach removes stress and friction for our customers while earning or saving them money."
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But in a world where data centers are popping up at an alarming rate, while wars and fossil fuels threaten further damage to what scientists warn is an environment more fragile than ever, the economic benefits almost feel secondary.
In FY2026, MPB was central to 370 tons / 336 tonnes of photo and video gear being reused, rather than gathering dust or ending up in landfill, avoiding around 4,840 tons / 4,390 tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent, a unit used to measure climate impact).
"I’m tremendously proud of what MPB does, the way we do it and the positive impact we make," concluded Barker.
The full report makes for fascinating reading, expanding on things like the inclusivity and diversity of the company's workforce as well as its ethics and donations to charity (including $33,000 / £25,000 / AU$49,000 raised for heart research, via product donations to the British Heart Foundation).
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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